Loyalty management market size to grow by USD 4.40 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Aimia Inc., Bond Brand Loyalty, Brierley and Partners Inc. and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global loyalty management market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.40 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 14.38%. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global loyalty management market. North America will account for 48% of the global market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the loyalty management market in the region. However, the growth of the market in the region is expected to be slower than the growth of the market in Europe. Factors such as the growth of the IT and telecom, healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce industries will drive the growth of the loyalty management market in North America during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size and forecast period (2022-2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Loyalty management market – Customer landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global loyalty management market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global loyalty management market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Aimia Inc. - The company offers loyalty management, which includes transformative technology and loyalty solutions such as loyalty programs, merchants, and consumer brands to enrich member engagement, enhance consumer loyalty, and deliver high yields for businesses.

The company offers loyalty management, which includes transformative technology and loyalty solutions such as loyalty programs, merchants, and consumer brands to enrich member engagement, enhance consumer loyalty, and deliver high yields for businesses. Brierley & Partners Inc. - The company offers loyalty management, which improves customer satisfaction and, in turn, promotes brand advocacy.

The company offers loyalty management, which improves customer satisfaction and, in turn, promotes brand advocacy. Epsilon Data Management LLC - The company offers loyalty management, which includes B2B loyalty, B2C loyalty, and B2E loyalty.

The company offers loyalty management, which includes B2B loyalty, B2C loyalty, and B2E loyalty. Five Stars Loyalty Inc. - The company offers loyalty management, which helps anticipate and identify the unlocked value and understand and improve customer satisfaction.

Loyalty management market - Segmentation assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The cloud-based segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This type of deployment offers higher agility than on-premises deployment. Small businesses prefer cloud-based loyalty management software, as it is cost-effective. These factors will increase the demand for cloud-based deployment during the forecast period.

Loyalty management market – Market dynamics

Key Dynamics - The growing customer preference for personalized solutions is driving the market growth. In the past few decades, there have been several changes in customer loyalty programs. Customers expect instant rewards and prefer to use them immediately at the point of sale. They also want personalized advice, discounts, and promotions from companies. Hence, retailers offer personalized reward programs to improve sales, customer loyalty, web traffic, and profits. These factors are expected to fuel the expansion of the market during the forecast period.



Key trends - The growing application of artificial intelligence (AI) for innovative solutions is a key trend in the market. AI is used for monitoring transactions as well as identifying and eliminating fraud. For instance, in May 2021, Comarch SA launched an AI-powered reward software for safety services. These factors will improve consumers' trust in brands. The use of such tools is beneficial for customers, which, in turn, is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Stringent government regulations that may affect the adoption of loyalty programs are challenging market growth. Under the GDPR, factors such as the definition of personal data, consent, partners, enterprise communication, and statistics withdrawal can affect companies' loyalty programs. As a result, companies have to follow safety data protection policies, as non-adherence to these policies can lead to high penalties. Concerns regarding various federal and state regulations, such as gift certificate laws, trade stamp laws, data security laws, and privacy laws, further limit the implementation of loyalty programs. Therefore, various credit card-related issues and laws prevent the banking industry from reorganizing loyalty programs, which, in turn, can impede the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Loyalty management market – Vendor analysis

The global loyalty management market is moderately fragmented, with a few vendors holding significant market revenue. A few prominent vendors that offer loyalty management in the market are Aimia Inc., Bond Brand Loyalty, Brierley and Partners Inc., Capillary Technologies, Cheetah Digital Inc., Comarch SA, Epsilon Data Management LLC, Five Stars Loyalty Inc., ICF International Inc., Kobie, Maritz Motivation Inc., Merkle Inc., Oracle Corp., Punchh Inc., SAP SE, SessionM, Social Annex Inc., The Lacek Group, LoyaltyLion Ltd, and Apex Loyalty and others.

Major vendors are trying to establish a strong customer base by distributing their products globally through retail and online distribution channels to remain competitive and gain significant market revenue. In this report, vendors are included based on their offerings in the global loyalty management market. They are identified based on their revenues, market dominance, product portfolio, and financials.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the loyalty management market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the loyalty management market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the loyalty management market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of loyalty management market vendors

