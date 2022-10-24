Loyalty Management Market to grow by USD 4.40 Bn by 2026, Growing Customer Preference For Personalized Solutions to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Loyalty Management Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the loyalty management market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.40 billion. The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.38% with an estimated growth rate of 13.78% Y-O-Y in 2022. Request Free Sample Report.

Loyalty Management Market: Major Driver

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Loyalty Management Market 2022-2026

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the loyalty management market is the increasing customer inclination for tailored solutions. Over the past few decades, customer loyalty programs have undergone numerous changes. Today's consumers not only expect to be instantly rewarded for shopping at their favorite brands and to be able to use their rewards right away at the point of sale, but they also expect optimal engagement with brands both before and after the purchase through their brand communication channel.

In the past, customers needed to visit a single local store several times to feel like they were being rewarded for shopping in the same place. Because they increase sales, customer loyalty, online traffic, and profits, retailers also favor customized reward programs. All of these elements are projected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.

Loyalty Management Market: Major Challenges

One of the things preventing the growth of the loyalty management market is the strict government restrictions that may limit the use of loyalty programs. Under the GDPR, the definition of personal data, permission, partners, enterprise communication, and statistics withdrawal are the essential variables that have an impact on businesses' loyalty programs. Companies adopting safety data protection rules are crucial when it comes to compliance due to the significant risk of suffering penalties that are detrimental to their income.

The adoption of loyalty programs is generally constrained by worries about various federal and state rules such as gift certificate laws, trade stamp laws, data security laws, and privacy laws. Because of this, the banking sector is prevented from restructuring its incentive system, which impacts the market as a whole. Download Free Sample Report.

Loyalty Management Market: Segmentation By Deployment

The market for cloud-based loyalty management software is anticipated to expand quickly over the course of the forecast period. This development can be credited to the capability of cloud-based loyalty management solutions to collect, store, and provide data from a single point of access. Mobile phones, social media, tablets, and many other user-friendly gadgets are all available through the cloud-based deployment method. As cell phones and the Internet become more widely used, so is the demand for cloud-based loyalty management software.

These mobile applicant monitoring apps are often cloud-based and can run on iOS and Android devices. Thus, the use of smartphones and the web doubles the demand for cloud-based loyalty management software. Moreover, cloud-based loyalty management software does not require any initial setup or infrastructure to be deployed in an organization or institution and organizations can update their systems based on their subscription plans. These factors will drive the growth of the segment.

