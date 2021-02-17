Loyalty Matters - Taboola Introduces a Way for Publishers to Personalize their Digital Properties Based on Reader Loyalty Levels, Using Deep Learning and AI

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola , a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a new addition to its suite of segmentation and personalization offerings for publishers.

According to industry data , 70% of publishers personalize their content for readers and a large percentage plans to do so moving forward.

Publishers partnering with Taboola will have access to new loyalty features as part of Taboola's personalization and segmentation suite. This includes a proprietary loyalty score built on deep learning and AI, which helps segment readers based on attributes such as how frequently they visit, how many pages they visit and how recently they visited. Publishers can then use Taboola to deliver the ideal reader experience to each reader segment, which can both promote increased readership and unlock new monetization options.

Publishers can segment readers into categories including flyby readers (groups that visit less frequently and consume the least amount of pages) loyal readers (groups that demonstrate site affinity and consume the most amount of page views) and casual readers (those who fall in between).

With Taboola, publishers can then personalize the reader experience based on these loyalty levels, to optimize user engagement and monetization, based on what makes most sense for each segment. This can include:





Adjusting the ratio of publishers' own content versus advertising content, enabling loyal readers to engage with more publisher content.



Surfacing abridged articles that feature a 'Read More' button, targeted only to flyby users, to deliver other article recommendations sooner and promote readership or advertiser content. Taboola's Read More feature gives publishers the ability to offer readers a condensed article preview when they land on a page, followed by Taboola Feed.



Recommending special offers just to loyal readers to subscribe to content or sign up to newsletters. The same webpage real estate can then be utilized for other purposes for other less loyal reader segments.

One large US news publication has already achieved an 18% desktop and 10% mobile RPM increase by adjusting their site content shown to flyby readers.

"There's no one size fits all approach for publishers to interact with readers," said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. "Readership and interests can change over time and readers arrive on publisher sites in different contexts with different intentions. Publishers need to be able to stay in sync with what readers want, to adapt their properties to best serve each reader. They want to have deeper connections and with our loyalty offerings, we're giving our publishers a stronger ability to do it. Publishers might want to direct flyby readers to a sister site or promote a more premium experience with loyal users that adds to their loyalty. More than 13 years of experience working with publishers gives us unique insight into building these kinds of relationships."

