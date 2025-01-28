LoyaltyLoop and Mark My Words Media Partner to Provide Customer Experience Solution to All Clients

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LoyaltyLoop, a leading provider of customer experience (CX) services to businesses and brands, is excited to announce their partnership with Mark My Words Media. Under the partnership, Mark My Words Media will now include LoyaltyLoop as an integrated solution to their marketing plans, bringing all Mark My Words Media clients a powerful customer feedback and review tool that will help them outperform their competition.

Mark My Words Media

Today, in the fast-paced business world, most owners and managers recognize the importance of creating great customer experiences, but many fail to employ a consistent process to engage customers specifically to learn from those experiences so improvements can be made. This is compounded by the need for all businesses to maintain a vibrant online reputation, an essential element in the marketing mix for all businesses today.

Through this partnership LoyaltyLoop and Mark My Words Media address these needs and provide clients with a robust solution for gathering customer feedback and reviews in a consistent manner, integrated with all Mark My Words Media marketing efforts. In the end, creating great customer experiences drives great online reviews.

"We are proud to be partnered with Mark My Words Media who has been helping businesses execute marketing strategies that drive growth and brand equity for over 25 years," said John DiPippo, Owner and CEO of LoyaltyLoop. "Integrating LoyaltyLoop into their marketing mix ensures clients will be able to make continuous improvements that drive outstanding customer experiences, which in turn will deliver even greater results, reviews and ROI."

Charles Jolley, CEO of Mark My Words Media, said "With our new partnership with LoyaltyLoop, we're taking online reputation management to the next level. This integration will empower our clients to not only generate more leads but also strengthen their brand and build lasting customer relationships. It's all part of our mission to deliver measurable ROI and ensure our clients' success."

For more information, please visit loyaltyloop.com and markmywordsmedia.com.

About Mark My Words Media

For more than 25 years, Mark My Words Media has been dedicated to helping businesses grow through comprehensive marketing strategies that deliver measurable results. From SEO to advanced lead management, MMWM provides the tools businesses need to thrive.

About LoyaltyLoop:

LoyaltyLoop is a Customer Experience (CX) platform that drives insights and online reviews using customer feedback surveys. LoyaltyLoop tracks Net Promoter ScoreSM (NPS®) and other CX metrics to continually measure customer loyalty levels. It turns feedback into actions for continuous improvement and marketing that increases customer loyalty and drives growth.

LoyaltyLoop Media Contact:

John DiPippo

(401) 560-0311

[email protected]

