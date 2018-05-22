Loyalzoo Partners With Worldpay to Offer Loyalty System on New Smart POS

LONDON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital loyalty service Loyalzoo has announced partnership in the US with payments industry leader Vantiv, now Worldpay. Using the Aevi open platform, Worldpay has rolled out SmartPay, a new line of smart terminal point-of-sale systems which now feature Loyalzoo's loyalty software bundled on each terminal.

Loyalzoo running on Smartpay terminal

SmartPay draws together multiple services and applications into an open payments acceptance ecosystem, allowing merchants to run their business from their smart POS terminal. Many different services can be added into this open system such as inventory management and loyalty programs. By offering loyalty points, businesses can reach out to their customers, reward increased spending and better understand purchasing habits and behaviour.

Announcing the partnership, Worldpay's Jon Pollock, SVP of Product Management, said, "The demand for smart POS systems is growing at an incredible rate. We aim to provide SMB merchants with the very best business apps and payment services to drive growth and streamline their processes. Because effective loyalty programs are crucial for many merchants, including Loyalzoo in our SmartPay application bundle delivers significant value."

Massimo Sirolla, Loyalzoo CEO explained the significance of the partnership: "We were delighted when Aevi and Worldpay approached us to partner on their new project. Our knowledge in cardless loyalty and our commitment to making the experience as easy as possible for both merchant and customer made us a great fit for their ambitious design."

Worldpay will be offering merchants across the US a variety of application bundles, all designed to optimise the needs of the business. Loyalzoo will be available on each of those bundles. This means every merchant using Worldpay's new SmartPay terminals can now run their own loyalty program without having to pay extra for the service.

Loyalzoo allows independent merchants to increase customer retention by hosting their own loyalty program. Since its launch in 2013, the company has given merchants and their customers the most frictionless experience, with merchants awarding loyalty points from their existing POS set-up.

Loyalzoo has partnered with Aevi to bring their "merchant first" digital loyalty card service to Aevi's marketplace of value added apps and services to merchants worldwide. With demand surging for smart POS terminals that can integrate payments acceptance with other business services, Loyalzoo is poised to bring its model to a wider market.

About Loyalzoo

Based in London, Loyalzoo's mission is to help small/medium sized businesses compete with larger retailers by giving them the ability to setup their own, custom made in-store loyalty program in just minutes, without the need to print cards or buy expensive hardware. Loyalzoo's service is available directly via the company's website www.loyalzoo.com, resellers, agents, as well as via the digital marketplaces of Clover POS, Aevi, Verifone and Epos Now.

www.loyalzoo.com

About Worldpay

Worldpay Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States.

www.worldpay.com

Rhiannon Davies, +44-20-3389-9362, info@loyalzoo.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loyalzoo-partners-with-worldpay-to-offer-loyalty-system-on-new-smart-pos-300652572.html

SOURCE Loyalzoo

Related Links

http://www.loyalzoo.com

