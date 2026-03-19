Loyalzoo Unveils Integrated CRM and Advanced Loyalty Functionality for New MX™ POS Smart Terminals

LONDON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalzoo, the pioneer in digital customer engagement for independent retailers, today announced a strategic partnership with Priority to introduce a natively embedded CRM system into Priority's new MX™ POS point-of-sale platform. This offers merchants a sophisticated yet simple way to manage customer relationships and activate loyalty programs as their business grows.

Seamless Customer Engagement: Merchants using MX™ POS can now access Loyalzoo's smart segmentation and loyalty tools in one view, making it easier than ever to reward customers based on their specific buying behavior and preferences.

In an industry where customer data is often fragmented, this partnership provides MX POS merchants with a unified, "built-in" CRM from day one. This foundation allows businesses to seamlessly activate powerful loyalty and reward features as an integrated add-on.

Empowering Merchants with Smart Growth Tools:

Integrated CRM with Seamless Scalability: All MX POS merchants gain immediate access to a robust, built-in CRM that tracks buying behavior and purchase history from day one. This provides a clear, no-setup path to understanding customer value, allowing businesses to start with core data management and easily layer on advanced reward structures and tiered loyalty as they grow.

All MX POS merchants gain immediate access to a robust, built-in CRM that tracks buying behavior and purchase history from day one. This provides a clear, no-setup path to understanding customer value, allowing businesses to start with core data management and easily layer on advanced reward structures and tiered loyalty as they grow. Data-Driven Precision & AI Customer Segmentation: The system empowers merchants with a sophisticated engine to build their own customer segments using AI. Using granular data - from specific products purchased and total spend to visit frequency and individual preferences - merchants can segment their audience with total flexibility. This allows for highly targeted outreach via SMS, email, or push notifications, ensuring that every message is tailored to the exact buying behavior and information that matters most to the customer.

The system empowers merchants with a sophisticated engine to build their own customer segments using AI. Using granular data - from specific products purchased and total spend to visit frequency and individual preferences - merchants can segment their audience with total flexibility. This allows for highly targeted outreach via SMS, email, or push notifications, ensuring that every message is tailored to the exact buying behavior and information that matters most to the customer. In-Store and Mobile Convenience: Customers enjoy a frictionless experience, with the ability to receive points updates and store their loyalty profile directly via email, SMS or in Apple or Google wallets - no separate app downloads required.

"Since 2014, our goal has been to provide independent businesses with the sophisticated tools usually reserved for major chains," said Massimo Sirolla, CEO of Loyalzoo. "By acting as the core CRM within MX POS, we aren't just giving merchants a loyalty program; we're giving them a growth engine. Our smart features do the heavy lifting, allowing owners to reward behavior and reach out to customers based on real insights, all through a single, seamless interface."

"At Priority, we believe that payments should be more than just a transaction—they should be a catalyst for growth," said Greg Spatola, Vice President of POS Operations at Priority. "Integrating Loyalzoo's embedded loyalty and CRM directly into the MX POS ecosystem allows our merchants to build lasting brand affinity and reward their customers' unique buying behaviors effortlessly."

The integration focuses on rewarding specific buying behaviors and purchase milestones, ensuring that every marketing effort is relevant and data-driven. For MX POS merchants, this means less time managing software and more time building authentic connections with their community.

About Loyalzoo

Based in West London, Loyalzoo specializes in helping small and medium-sized businesses thrive by providing custom-made digital loyalty, CRM, and engagement tools. Available across major POS marketplaces, Loyalzoo is dedicated to making professional-grade customer retention accessible to every local merchant.

Media Contact:

Jamie Benzine

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SOURCE Loyalzoo Ltd