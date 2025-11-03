Loyd J. Bourgeois Named Top Winner for Personal Injury & Litigation by CityBusiness Reader Rankings

Also voted "Favorite Attorney" by NOLA Family Magazine reflecting broad support from New Orleans families and professionals.

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Orleans personal injury lawyers of Loyd J. Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer have been recognized as the Top Winner in both the Best Personal Injury and Best Litigation categories in the 2025 Reader Rankings by New Orleans CityBusiness. The firm also earned the title of "Favorite Attorney" in the annual NOLA Family Magazine Family Favorites, which drew more than 85,000 votes from local readers over a six-week period. These community-driven honors highlight the firm's dedication to helping individuals across Greater New Orleans achieve justice whether their case is resolved through settlement or taken all the way to trial.

Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer team

Trusted by Families and Professionals Alike

Recognition from both CityBusiness readers and NOLA Family Magazine underscores the firm's deep trust across the New Orleans area—from professionals who value legal excellence to families who rely on personal guidance during difficult times.

The firm's practice covers car and truck accidents, slip-and-fall injuries, and wrongful-death claims with the goal of helping injured people get what they're owed. Clients receive personal attention, honest guidance, and steady advocacy throughout every step of the process.

"Best Litigation" Recognition Reflects Trial-Ready Commitment

Being named Top Winner for Best Litigation reinforces what clients already know: LJB Legal is ready to fight for them in every forum. While many cases are resolved through fair settlements, the firm prepares every claim as if it will go to court ensuring clients are positioned for the best possible outcome. This recognition signals confidence in the firm's ability to deliver results both at the negotiating table and before a judge or jury.

Community Recognition Rooted in Service

The CityBusiness Reader Rankings highlight leading professionals across industries, while NOLA Family Magazine's Family Favorites celebrate family-focused services. Earning top honors from both reflects broad-based community support from the region's business professionals to its families. It's underscores LJB Legal's mission of standing up for everyday people in every part of the community.

What These Awards Mean for Clients

For injury victims, these honors provide reassurance that their legal team combines compassion, strength, and readiness to go the distance.

Key highlights:

Top Winner in Best Personal Injury and Best Litigation — New Orleans CityBusiness Reader Rankings 2025



in and — "Favorite Attorney" — NOLA Family Magazine Family Favorites 2025 (over 85,000 votes)



— (over 85,000 votes) Known for trial readiness and the ability to achieve strong results in and out of court



Exclusively representing injured individuals across the Greater New Orleans area including Metairie, Kenner, Marrero, Terrytown, LaPlace, Destrehan, and Luling.

Quote(s)

"We're proud to be recognized by both CityBusiness and NOLA Family Magazine," said Loyd J. Bourgeois, Attorney & Founder of LJB Legal. "These awards mean so much because they come directly from the people we represent: working families and individuals who place their trust in us when life changes in an instant."

If you or someone you love has been injured in Louisiana, contact Loyd J. Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer for a free, confidential consultation. Visit www.LJBLegal.com or call (985) 240-9773 to learn how our firm stands up for individuals and families every day.

About Us

Loyd J. Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer is a Louisiana personal injury firm serving individuals and families throughout the Greater New Orleans area. The firm focuses exclusively on personal injury and wrongful-death claims, combining compassionate client care with trial-tested experience. Founder Loyd J. Bourgeois is a lifelong Louisiana resident committed to helping neighbors rebuild their lives after serious injury. Learn more at www.LJBLegal.com.

SOURCE Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer