Loylogic and Trelleborg Wheel Systems Announce Partnership for AgriPlus Rewards Program

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682131/Loylogic_Logo.jpg )



The loyalty program for agricultural dealerships, salesmen and end-users alike, is designed to crucially interact with key stakeholders of the brand and to offer a unique loyalty experience that is rewarding and engaging at the same time. As such, the program offers an extensive reward catalogue of more than 550 rewards across seven premium reward categories like electronics, jewelry, watches and a vast sports and leisure range, to perfectly match their members taste.

The program has ambitious plans and relaunched its reward program with Loylogic for its first strategic market France on January 18th, followed by Benelux and UK this April and is planning for more to come this year. With a main focus on offering an enticing choice of rewards on a global scale and building a strong digital strategy to engage their members, Loylogic represents a seamless fit and strategic partner for this new loyalty endeavor.

Dominic Hofer, CEO and Founder of Loylogic comments: "Loylogic is delighted to enter this strategic partnership with Trelleborg for this new business venture. We offer our profound experience, competencies and skillset in order to drive loyalty success in the agricultural industry with Trelleborg. Providing choice to our clients and their members is our calling and consists not only of delivering an extensive and engaging reward catalogue but also in offering industry leading redemption features and our expertise in this field. I am looking forward to building a great global reward program with Trelleborg Wheel Systems."

Lorenzo Ciferri, Vice President Marketing & Communications at Agriplus expresses his excitement: "Our Agriplus loyalty program is a very exciting and important project for us. Creating strong relationships has always been key to our success and having the right platform and partner to help us achieve this are key elements"

About Trelleborg

Trelleborg Wheel Systems is a leading global supplier of tires and complete wheels for agricultural and forestry machines, materials handling, construction vehicles, motorcycles, bicycle and other specialty segments. It offers highly specialized solutions to create added value for customers and is partner of the leading Original Equipment Manufacturers. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Italy, Latvia, Brazil, Czech Republic, Serbia, Slovenia, China, Sri Lanka, Sweden and U.S. www.trelleborg.com/wheels

Trelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that seal, damp and protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. The Trelleborg Group has annual sales of about SEK 32 billion (EUR 3.28 billion, USD 3.69 billion) and operations in about 50 countries. The Group comprises five business areas: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com

Press contact:

Magdalena Jasinska

Magdalena.Jasinska@trelleborg.com



About Loylogic

Loylogic is the world's leading innovator and creator of points experiences, insights, commerce and engagement. By tantalizing members with more choices and arming programs with insights on behavior - anticipating both present and future needs - we deliver powerful solutions that amplify engagement and build loyalty.

Founded in 2005 with offices around the world and a global content network of more than 500 merchants and 2,000 online stores offering millions products and services, Loylogic, the new paradigm of points-based e-commerce and e-payment solutions, is the partner that the world's leading loyalty programs trust with making their points and miles loved more. For more information please visit loylogic.com.





Press contact:

Vera Martocchia

vera.martocchia@loylogic.com



SOURCE Loylogic