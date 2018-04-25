Loylogic, dacadoo and Sanagate Announce Partnership for the SanaHealth Reward Programme

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682131/Loylogic_Logo.jpg )



Sanagate made the next step in the digital health prevention for their customers in 2017 when it added the digital health engagement platform SanaHealth to their offering. It engages users in holistic health, including exercise, nutrition, sleep, stress and mental wellbeing. Loylogic, dacadoo and Sanagate now launch a new loyalty points system on the SanaHealth platform to reward users for healthy behavior.

With its extensive experience in the loyalty industry and reward programs, Loylogic naturally became the strategic partner to provide for this loyalty programme for the health industry in its home market Switzerland. As such, Loylogic developed the loyalty model in conjunction with partner dacadoo and now provides the programme's points redemption experience on its state-of-the-art reward platform REX. Among others the 'SanaHealth Product Shop' provides rewards from loyalty bestseller categories like electronics, sports and gift cards, specifically tailored to the Swiss market.

Nuot Lietha, Head of Marketing at Sanagate, explains this innovative feature addition to SanaHealth: "The Loylogic Reward Shop is a perfect addition to the SanaHealth App, which was developed by dacadoo. Our customers can now be rewarded for tracking their activities throughout the year, which should provide an additional incentive to adopt and/or maintain a healthy lifestyle."

Peter Ohnemus, Founder and CEO of dacadoo, states: "What motivates users to stay engaged and active differs from person to person. Some are motivated by gamification features, others by social elements on the platform, and again others by more data-driven feedback. By adding the behavioral-based reward system with the points shop of Loylogic, Sanagate adds an important engagement feature to SanaHealth, and thereby further increase overall user engagement of the platform. We're very happy that Sanagate takes this innovative step and look forward to follow the positive evolution and outcome."

Dominic Hofer, CEO at Loylogic, expresses: "This strategic collaboration with Sanagate and dacadoo shows how loyalty can positively impact human behaviour to inspire a better and healthier lifestyle. We are thrilled to reinforce this powerful vision in providing the choice and encouragement every individual may need to pursue their health goals with a strong reward programme and engaging redemption platform."

Sanagate is a health insurer for cost conscious people and offers basic and supplementary insurance in Switzerland since 2009. Sanagate is an independent subsidiary of CSS insurance and fully recognized by the Federal Office of Public Health. As an online insurance, Sanagate bundles forces at its head offices in Lucerne and owns no expensive point of sales. This results in considerable savings of administrative costs compared to other insurers. Thanks to the customer login mySanagate, the insured have their entire insurance documents electronically at a glance at any time. Since the end of 2010 Sanagate is also ISO certified and in and reached the first EFQM level "Committed to excellence" in 2015.

dacadoo is a global technology company and innovative business partner that is driving the digital transformation in healthcare. Based in Zurich, Switzerland, dacadoo develops and operates a mobile-first digital health engagement platform that helps people live healthier, more active lives through a combination of motivational techniques from behavioral science, online gaming and social networks, as well as artificial intelligence and automated coaching. Based on over 300 million person-years of clinical data, its patented, real-time Health Score makes health individually measurable, which provides users with a unique engagement experience, while also offering dacadoo's enterprise customers an effective way to measure the true health impact of wellness programs. Available in over 13 languages, dacadoo's technology is provided as a fully branded, white-label solution or it can be integrated into customer products through its API.

For more information, visit http://www.dacadoo.com.

Loylogic is the world's leading innovator and creator of points experiences, insights, commerce and engagement. By tantalizing members with more choices and arming programs with insights on behavior - anticipating both present and future needs - we deliver powerful solutions that amplify engagement and build loyalty.

Founded in 2005 with offices around the world and a global content network of more than 500 merchants and 2,000 online stores offering millions products and services, Loylogic, the new paradigm of points-based e-commerce and e-payment solutions, is the partner that the world's leading loyalty programs trust with making their points and miles loved more. For more information please visit http://www.loylogic.com.

