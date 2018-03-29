Loyola Chicago University Campus Bookstores Respond to Rambler Basketball Excitement with Pop-Up Locations and New Fan Gear Arriving Hourly

"We are excited for the team and the community and thrilled to help students and fans show their Loyola pride by expanding our space and bringing in additional apparel and items in front of the big game this weekend," said Stacy Zapko, Bookstore Group Vice President. "In addition, we are distributing free cheer cards to our customers while supplies last. We want to thank everyone for supporting the bookstore."

Our locations have a fantastic selection of new products arriving daily such as the Nike Loyola Final Four T-Shirts, the popular "Breaking Hearts and Brackets" Tee, as well as Sister Jean items and a new shipment of Loyola striped scarfs. Merchandise is flying off the shelves as soon as it is put out, but our suppliers have additional items arriving hourly.

Loyola Chicago University Campus Stores welcome the entire Loyola Chicago University community – including students, parents, alumni, fans, faculty and staff – to shop at our stores and gear-up for the "David vs. Goliath" game Saturday, March 31 against Michigan. For students attending the campus viewing party on Saturday, the main bookstore and the bookstore located in the Alumni Student Center will be open Saturday.

Loyola Chicago Store Locations & Hours This Week:

Lakeshore Campus Main Store

6435 N. Sheridan Road

Thursday, 8:30am to 7pm

Friday, 10am – 4pm

Saturday, 10am – 4pm

Lakeshore Campus "The L Stop" Spirit Shop

Loyola University Alumni Student Center

6511 North Sheridan Road

Thursday, 10am – 4pm

Friday, 10am – 4pm

Saturday, 10am – 4pm

Watertower Campus Store

2nd Floor Baumhart Hall

26 E. Pearson Street

Thursday, 9am – 6:30pm

Friday, 10am – 4pm

Saturday, 10am – 4pm

Michigan Avenue Pop-Up Store

822 N. Michigan Ave (Across from the Water Tower)

Thursday, 10am – 5pm

Friday, 10am – 4pm

About Loyola University Lakeshore Campus Store

Loyola Chicago University Lakeshore Campus Store is devoted to serving the Loyola Chicago University Lakeshore Campus community – offering products and services to students and the local Chicago community both in-store and online via our website LoyolaChiShop.com. The main Loyola Chicago University Lakeshore Campus Store is located in the Granada Center, 6435 N. Sheridan Road.

