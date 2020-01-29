Loyola High School Receives Largest Single Gift to Date for its 1901 Venice Boulevard Project

"Tina and Rick's gift is a historic investment in our school, in our students and in our endowment. Their generosity to Loyola will affect generations of Cubs to come," said Fr. Gregory M. Goethals, SJ '73. "To inspire our students to become future leaders, we must be able to provide them with state-of-the-art facilities that contribute to a thriving educational and spiritual community. Once completed, the 1901 Venice Boulevard Project will transform our campus."

The 1901 Venice Boulevard Project includes the building of Caruso Hall, formerly known as Xavier Center, from the ground up. The 26,188 sq. ft. Caruso Hall will be used for more than 200 events a year. It will include: a dedicated sacristy to service liturgies; hidden operable walls that transform the Grand Hall into three separate rooms with multi-area capacity for AP testing and/or events; state-of-the art integrated communications and AV equipment; a full-service banquet kitchen, capable of serving 800 guests; a multi-purpose student kitchen; and ADA-compliant restrooms.

The 1901 Venice Boulevard Project will also enhance Hayden Circle with a new front entrance gate and eco-friendly landscaping as well as a Graduate-at-Graduation Walkway that showcases the attributes Loyola students aspire to have once they graduate. In addition, a Veterans' Memorial will be erected in tribute to Cubs who have served and are serving our country.

The Caruso Scholar endowment reflects Rick and Tina's long legacy of supporting educational institutions that help transform the lives of children living in poverty throughout southern California. This particular program offers high-performing, low-income students access to the world-class curriculum offered at Loyola and enhances the school's commitment to an already diverse student body.

"Through my work on Loyola's Board and as the parent of a Cub graduate, not only have I witnessed firsthand the academic excellence this institution instills in all its students, but equally as important - the spiritual growth that is integral to turning young men into positive contributors to society," said Mr. Caruso. "Tina and I are proud to be part of the reimagining of the southwestern part of Loyola's 21-acre campus as well as supporting promising students from low-income neighborhoods in their pursuit of a quality high school education."

Beginning in the 2020-2021 academic year, Loyola will have its first Caruso Scholar who will enjoy a four-year scholarship, fully endowed by the Caruso Family Foundation. The student will be chosen based upon the following criteria:

Demonstration of Financial Need

Demonstration of Academic Achievement

Family Support and Commitment to Higher Education

Underserved Local Areas

