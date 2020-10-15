Loyola Press Author Father William Byrne Named Bishop of Diocese of Springfield

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been a good week for Father William (Bill) Byrne. Not only does his first book 5 Things with Father Bill publish this week, but Pope Francis appointed him to become the 10th Bishop of the Diocese of Springfield, Massachusetts. Currently the pastor of Our Lady of Mercy in Potomac, Maryland, 56-year-old Byrne has held a number of positions in the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., including chaplain for the University of Maryland's Catholic Student Center in College Park and secretary for pastoral ministry and social concerns for the Archdiocese. Bishop-elect Byrne will be ordained and installed on Dec. 14 at St. Michael's Cathedral on State Street in Springfield.