Loyola University Chicago and Orbis Education Celebrate New State-of-the-Art Nursing Site

For over 25 years, Loyola University Chicago has fast-tracked hundreds of students into the nursing profession through its 16-month ABSN program at its Health Sciences Campus in Maywood, Ill. Now, in partnership with Orbis Education, the University offers the hybrid ABSN program in Downers Grove to meet the diverse scheduling needs and learning preferences of today's students.

The hybrid program features the same accredited nursing curriculum as Loyola's on-campus version in Maywood but relies on an interactive e-Learning platform developed by Orbis to educate students on nursing fundamentals and theories. Hybrid students take the foundational knowledge they learn online and turn it into quality patient care under the guidance of faculty at the Downers Grove facility and top healthcare facilities across the Chicago metropolitan area.

"As we considered expanding our nursing program with Orbis Education, we realized they were a lot like us," said Dr. Vicki Keough, dean of the Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing at Loyola University Chicago. "They embraced our mission and commitment to Cura Personalis – care of the entire person. And they were intensely focused on academic quality and student outcomes."

"Loyola has a long history as a premier nursing school in the Midwest," said Steve Hodownes, chief executive officer at Orbis. "We are proud to partner with this fine institution to deliver their high quality ABSN program in a learning format that helps more students complete their degrees."

Developed, equipped and funded by Orbis Education, the Downers Grove facility includes state-of-the-art nursing labs that replicate the clinical setting and feature anatomically correct task trainers, full-body patient simulators and contemporary hospital equipment. These labs provide nursing students a contextual learning environment where they can practice and hone their clinical skills in a manner that will complement their clinical learning experiences in a variety of high quality healthcare and community organizations throughout the local area.

Loyola offers two ABSN program start dates each year at both locations. Enrollment is underway for the fall 2018 and spring 2019 terms for students with a non-nursing bachelor's degree or higher.

About Loyola University Chicago

Founded in 1870, Loyola University Chicago is one of the nation's largest Jesuit, Catholic universities, with nearly 16,500 students. Having a strong national and international presence, Loyola is home to 13 schools, colleges and institutes, including the Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing, which offers a variety undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs. To learn more, please visit LUC.edu or follow the university on Facebook and Twitter.

About Orbis Education

Orbis Education Services, LLC develops, markets and manages healthcare education solutions that result in outstanding student outcomes and help alleviate workforce shortages for hospitals and healthcare systems. Founded in 2003, the Carmel, Indiana-based company forms strategic partnerships with academic institutions and healthcare systems to enable the delivery of high-quality, clinically intensive nursing, occupational therapy and other healthcare education programs. The company provides course development, site management, program marketing and enrollment, and student support. For more information, visit www.orbiseducation.com.

