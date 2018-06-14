Loyyal to Speak on Blockchain's Impact on the Hotel Industry at Upcoming HITEC 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyyal, the industry leader in applying blockchain technologies to loyalty and incentive programs, is pleased to announce Chief Commercial Officer Thom Kozik as a speaker at HITEC 2018's Blockchain Super Session in Houston, Texas on Wednesday June 20, 2018.

HITEC is the world's largest hospitality technology exposition and conference. The event brings together the brightest minds and hottest technology for an unparalleled expo, top-notch education program and networking. Having now expanded internationally to Europe and The Middle East; HITEC's regional conferences serve as a counterpart to the tentpole North American event. HITEC 2018's Blockchain Super Session will center on the potential for this technology to disrupt nearly every aspect of the hospitality industry imaginable.

Gregory Simon, CEO & Founder of Loyyal said: "It's an honor for Loyyal to be recognized in this way, pioneering blockchain technology applications for the Hospitality industry," says Loyyal CEO & Founder Gregory Simon. "Thom's a respected voice in the loyalty industry, and we're excited to share his thought-leadership with HITEC 2018 attendees."

Prior to joining Loyyal Thom served as VP, Loyalty for Marriott International since 2014, and has been a frequent conference speaker and university lecturer on gamification, identity marketing, and behavioral economics. Having been involved with the cryptocurrency community since 2013, Mr. Kozik quickly saw the advantages of Distributed Ledger Technology and has been a vocal industry advocate in how blockchain technology can radically advance the customer experience, operational efficiencies, and even the underlying financial models for Loyalty programs.

HITEC Houston will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX on June 18th, 19th, 20th, and 21st, 2018. For more information on HITEC, go to: https://www.hftp.org/hitec/houston/

About Loyyal

Loyyal, the Internet of Loyalty, is reinventing how loyalty is created, rewarded, and managed. Using proprietary blockchain and smart contract technology, Loyyal's interoperable loyalty and rewards platform brings a host of benefits to a highly fragmented industry and offers brands an innovative way to unlock the billions of dollars in value held captive in legacy loyalty programs today. For information about Loyyal, please visit www.loyyal.com or email info@loyyal.com.

About Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®)

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) established in 1952, is an international, nonprofit association, headquartered in Austin, Texas USA, with offices in Hong Kong, United Kingdom, The Netherlands and Dubai. HFTP is recognized as the spokes group for the finance and technology segments of the hospitality industry with members and stakeholders spanning across the globe. HFTP uniquely understands the industry's pressing issues and assists its stakeholders in finding solutions to their challenges more efficiently than any organization. It does this via its expert networks, research, certification programs, information resources and conferences/events such as HITEC. HFTP also owns the world's only hospitality-specific search engine, PineappleSearch.com®.

For more information please visit https://www.hftp.org/

