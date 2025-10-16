Lozano Smith Earns Top Rankings in Law360 Women in the Law and Diversity Reports

FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lozano Smith, a leading California-based public agency law firm, has been recognized nationally for its commitment to an inclusive culture. The firm earned high rankings across several Law360 Pulse reports, including the 2025 Diversity Snapshot, Women in Law Report, and Equity Partnerships Rankings, which collectively highlight law firms advancing representation at every level of the profession.

Leadership in Advancing Women in Law

In Law360's Women in Law Report, Lozano Smith earned the No. 1 ranking among firms with 101–250 attorneys, exceeding national gender equity benchmarks by 17.3 points — the highest score in its category. The report recognized the firm's efforts to promote inclusiveness and belonging across all levels of practice, with more than 65% of Lozano Smith's attorneys identifying as women and women holding leadership positions across practice groups, management committees, and firm administration.

This recognition builds upon Lozano Smith's ongoing commitment to mentorship and professional development programs designed to provide equitable opportunities for women attorneys.

Commitment to Diversity and Equity

Lozano Smith ranked No. 2 nationally in the 2025 Law360 Midsize Firm Index, a comprehensive evaluation of midsize law firms by SurePoint Technologies, which scores firms on diversity, internal mobility, and attorney growth. The firm was highlighted for setting new benchmarks for inclusion and long-term sustainability in the modern legal marketplace.

"These recognitions affirm what we value most — that our people are the foundation of our success," said Karen Rezendes, Managing Partner at Lozano Smith. "We are proud to foster an inclusive culture which is integral to serving our clients and communities."

About Lozano Smith

Lozano Smith is California's premier public agency law firm, providing full-service education and public agency legal services to hundreds of California's K-12 school districts and community college districts, and numerous cities, counties, and special districts. Lozano Smith has offices in eight California locations: Sacramento, Walnut Creek, Fresno, Monterey, Bakersfield, San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, and San Diego. For more information, visit www.LozanoSmith.com , subscribe to our podcast , or download the Lozano Smith App .

