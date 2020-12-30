Lozano Smith Leads Nationwide Rankings in Law360's Diversity Snapshot and Glass Ceiling Report

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lozano Smith, LLP, California's leading education and public agency law firm, was named by Law360 as the top law firm for highest percentage of minority equity partners and overall percentage of female attorneys in the 101-250 attorney category.

Further illustrating Lozano Smith's commitment to diversity and equity, the firm ranked third overall in the Diversity Snapshot and sixth overall in the Glass Ceiling Report. Lozano Smith ranked in the top 10 throughout several categories within Law360's national reports, including:

Female attorneys: 61.7% (#1 ranking)

Female nonpartners: 67.5% (#1 ranking)

Minority equity attorneys: 35.7% (#1 ranking)

Female minority attorneys: 18.3% (#2 ranking)

Executive committee minority representation: 35.7% (#4 ranking)

Minority attorneys: 31.3% (#4 ranking)

Female attorneys promoted to partner: 71.4% (#8 ranking)

For comparison, the Glass Ceiling Report noted that, on average, only 37.3% of attorneys at surveyed law firms are women and the percentage of female nonpartners is 46.3%. According to the Diversity Snapshot, less than 10% of equity partners identified as a racial or ethnic minority. Just over 17% of attorneys and about 10% of all partners at surveyed law firms identified as a minority.

"At Lozano Smith, our positive culture is extremely important," said Karen Rezendes, Managing Partner of Lozano Smith. "Supporting and empowering our talented and diverse team through successful onboarding, mentoring, and inclusion initiatives are at the foundation of our firm's beliefs and are essential to supporting our clients at the highest possible level. Our entire team embraces, values, and celebrates each other."

