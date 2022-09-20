Lozano Smith Tops Nationwide Ranking in Law360's Diversity Snapshot and Glass Ceiling Report

FRESNO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Lozano Smith was named by Law360 as a leading law firm in the areas of diversity and gender equity within the 101-250 attorney category. The firm ranked first overall in Law360's Glass Ceiling Report, a data-driven review of female attorney representation at law firms, and third overall in the Diversity Snapshot.

Lozano Smith ranked first in diversity amongst its equity partnership, first in gender equity amongst its nonequity partnership, and in the top five throughout several other diversity and equity categories within Law360's national reports, including:

Diversity Snapshot

#1 Ranking - Equity Partners: 35.7%



#2 Ranking - Nonequity Partners: 28.6%



#5 Ranking - Associates: 45.2%

Glass Ceiling Report

#1 Ranking - Nonequity Partners: 60.7%



#3 Ranking - Total Partners: 50.0%



#4 Ranking - Associates: 64.3%

According to Law360, Lozano Smith is one of two among all 291 participating firms whose nonequity partners, associates and other attorneys are 60% female.

"Lozano Smith's strength and quality as a firm is directly attributable to the inclusion and diversity of our entire team," said Karen Rezendes, Managing Partner of Lozano Smith. "We remain devoted to creating and sustaining positive momentum in our commitment to inclusivity and equity. Our Lozano Smith team reflects our culture at its best – a place where people can personally and professionally thrive and grow, experience equality of opportunity, be fulfilled by the work they do on behalf of our public agency clients, and feel connected and proud to be an integral part of our Lozano Smith team each and every day."

