LP Building Products Featured on the No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

LP Building Products has trusted Axalta's innovative solutions for the past 20 years and the two partners have proved to be a winning combination. LP relies on Axalta's products for its durable, dependable LP® SmartSide® Trim and Siding as well as its LP® CanExel® Pre-finished Siding which is sold and distributed in Canada.

"LP Building Products values our partnership with Axalta and we were excited to sponsor the No. 88 Chevrolet in Charlotte," said Mike Blosser, SVP Manufacturing Services, LP Building Products. "We rely on Axalta's innovative technology to help deliver high quality siding products to our customers."

"Axalta, LP Building Products, and Hendrick Motorsports share the same dedication to performance and teamwork, so the All-Star race weekend was the perfect opportunity to run this paint scheme," said Mike Cash, President of Industrial Coatings at Axalta. "The power of partnership has contributed to each of our respective success stories, so it was only fitting that we were able to join together with LP Building Products and Hendrick Motorsports to battle for the All-Star win."

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,300 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit Axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

About LP Building Products

As a proven leader in high performance building solutions, LP Building Products manufactures uniquely engineered, innovative building products that meet the demands and needs of the building industry. Its extensive product portfolio includes durable and dependable exterior siding and trim systems, engineered wood framing and structural panels for single-family homes, multifamily projects, repair & remodel markets, light commercial facilities and outdoor buildings. LP also provides industry leading service and warranties to help customers build smarter, better and faster. Founded in 1973, LP is a global company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and traded on the New York Stock exchange under LPX. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

