LP Building Solutions Announces Quarterly Dividend

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions ("LP") (NYSE: LPX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to common shareholders of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable June 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 17, 2021.

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions,NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. Its extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, LP, LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®, and LP Elements® Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

