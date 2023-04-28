LP Building Solutions Announces Quarterly Dividend

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions ("LP") (NYSE: LPX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of $0.24 per share. The dividend will be payable May 26, 2023, to stockholders of record as of May 12, 2023.

About LP Building Solutions

