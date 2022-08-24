LP Building Solutions Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for New Global Headquarters

Specialty building products manufacturer reinforces commitment to collaboration with new state-of-the-art office

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, celebrated a landmark day in company history on Aug. 19, 2022 with the grand opening of its new global headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee.

The new headquarters, which spans the top two floors—all 60,000 square feet—of the Creative Office Building in Midtown's Broadwest development, allows LP to further expand its corporate hybrid workplace model while upgrading its office environment.

Members of LP Building Solutions staff celebrate the opening of LP's new headquarters.

Founded 50 years ago in Portland, Oregon, LP relocated its headquarters to Nashville in 2004. Prior to its move to Broadwest, the company was in downtown's central business district. In 2021, LP announced the move to the Broadwest complex to seek a more innovative, collaborative and flexible office space. With more than 60 collaboration areas (conference rooms, huddle rooms and more), the new state-of-the-art headquarters is designed to support a hybrid work environment that allows employees to determine where they work—whether remotely or in the office—based on their roles and responsibilities.

At the grand opening ceremony, LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern welcomed employees to their new workplace, and Senior Engineering Project Manager Danaillie Woodfine cut the ribbon to officially declare the facility open for business. They were joined by LP's executive team and more than 100 corporate employees.

"Today marks an important milestone in our history," said Southern. "Our new headquarters is a hub for innovation and collaboration—critical components of our continued success. We are happy to welcome employees to this new space and excited to see the fresh ideas that will inspire further LP accomplishments here."

Located at 1610 West End Avenue, Broadwest's Creative Office Building, plaza and 2,500-space parking garage completed construction earlier this year. The Class A building features 18-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, a rooftop terrace, a fitness center and an exterior plaza.

Inspired by the company's wood-based building materials, the architectural and design theme of the new headquarters is "never far from the tree" and was constructed using LP products throughout. The office also features a 25-foot-wide, 8-foot-tall, hand-carved wooden mural originally commissioned over 30 years ago for the company's original headquarters in Portland.

The headquarters also features an LP Health & Wellness Center. This on-site clinic is for the exclusive use of employees and their family members. It provides primary care and wellness services, such as immunizations, annual health assessments and health coaching, at little to no cost.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions,NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and LP® TopNotch®350 Durable Sub-Flooring), and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

