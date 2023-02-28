LP Building Solutions Donates More Than 20,000 Feet of LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Siding to Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced its donation of more than 20,000 feet of LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® lap siding to the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Illinois to support its purpose of Building a Better World™.

LP believes in helping builders construct better homes, providing industry-leading safety and sustainability solutions and caring for our employees, customers and communities. The alignment of LP's mission to provide an innovative and sustainable portfolio of high-quality products that help customers build beautiful, durable homes and Habitat for Humanity's mission to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope has created a long-standing partnership between these two organizations.

The product donation is spread across three ExpertFinish® colors and will help build several new homes in Rockford.

"We are excited to have an impact on the community by donating what we believe is the best-performing, best-looking home siding product to such a worthy cause," says LP ExpertFinish Marketing Associate Emily O'Connor. "Not only does the durability of ExpertFinish siding provide longer-lasting curb appeal, but it also has an industry-leading warranty."

LP has long supported Habitat for Humanity. The company first partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, where the company is headquartered, in 2005 and has participated in a multitude of builds ever since—donating more than $600,000 in cash and building materials. This represents one of many partnerships LP has with Habitat chapters across the nation. Together in the communities where they operate, LP and Habitat help families build places to call home. LP shares Habitat's belief that affordable housing plays a critical role in ensuring strong and stable communities.

LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, a prefinished trim and siding product introduced in 2020, is engineered to perform and designed to complement almost any architectural style. With 16 versatile colors to choose from, ExpertFinish maintains the beauty of traditional wood while featuring the durability, workability and easier maintenance that comes with LP SmartSide engineered wood products. In addition, ExpertFinish Trim & Siding comes with a 15-year limited warranty on the finish and a 50-year limited warranty on the substrate to help give homeowners peace of mind.

For more information about LP's innovative products and to learn about its purpose of Building a Better World™, visit lpcorp.com/showcase.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and LP® TopNotch®350 Durable Sub-Flooring), and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

