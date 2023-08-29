LP Building Solutions launches amazon storefront with LP® Structural Solutions accessories.

Select products now more accessible on LP's first-ever online storefront, available today

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced the launch of its first-ever Amazon storefront, featuring select LP® Structural Solutions accessories, including LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Floor Adhesive, LP Legacy® Sub-Floor Adhesive Applicator, LP Legacy® Polyurethane Foam Cleaner, LP WeatherLogic® Seam & Flashing Tape, and LP WeatherLogic® Seam & Flashing Sealant. To celebrate the launch, LP is offering an introductory discount on some products available on the platform.

"LP Structural Solutions accessories are designed to help builders save precious time, money and labor," said LP Growth & Innovation Product Manager Chris Dall. "Launching our Amazon storefront is the latest way LP is helping construction professionals build better by creating an accessible and convenient purchasing option that equips them with top products and gets them back on the job site faster. We are excited to add another avenue for our customers to leave reviews, ask questions and learn more about our products and mission."

LP provides tools and solutions that make it easier for building professionals to deliver high-quality projects. This includes today's Amazon storefront launch, which makes this suite of products available for online purchase for the first time. For instance, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Floor Adhesive , LP Legacy® Sub-Floor Adhesive Applicator and LP Legacy® Polyurethane Foam Cleaner are all designed to work in tandem with LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring and can save valuable time, labor, money and materials on a job site. One 29-ounce can of LP Legacy® Adhesive is equal to up to 12 times the coverage of a typical tube of conventional sub-flooring adhesive. The adhesive can be applied to wet, dry or frozen lumber—in addition to treated lumber, masonry, decking, concrete and metals—allowing work to continue in various weather conditions.

LP WeatherLogic® Seam & Flashing Tape and LP WeatherLogic® Seam & Flashing Sealant are both designed to work with LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier , a Structural 1-rated wall and roof sheathing panel that offers structural defense and helps protect against air and water infiltration. It can be installed with either accessory to help safeguard homes from water intrusion while allowing moisture vapor to escape. Whether installed with tape or sealant, this system helps create more premium, sustainable, durable and weather-resistant builds.

LP Structural Solutions accessories are now available on Amazon. To learn more about the full suite of LP Structural Solutions, visit LPCorp.com.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP® Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and more), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

SOURCE LP Building Solutions