LP Building Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Q1 2021 Outlook; Announces Phased Siding Capacity Expansion Plans Including Peace Valley Restart, Explores Strategic Alternatives for EWP Segment

Key Highlights for the Fourth Quarter

Net sales increased by 60% to $860 million

LP ® SmartSide ® net sales increased by 30% to $257 million , bringing full year SmartSide net sales growth to 15%

SmartSide net sales increased by 30% to , bringing full year SmartSide net sales growth to 15% OSB net sales increased by $256 million to $428 million , $246 million of which was due to OSB prices

to , of which was due to OSB prices Net income attributed to LP was $256 million ( $2.34 per diluted share)

( per diluted share) Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) was $2.01 per share

was per share Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $328 million

was Cash provided by operating activities was $321 million

For the full year, net sales increased by 21% to $2.8 billion , net income attributed to LP was $499 million ( $4.46 per diluted share), Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $781 million , cash provided by operating activities was $659 million , and Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) was $4.31

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Information" and "Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted Income" below.

Phased and Integrated Capacity Expansion Strategy

Houlton, Maine mill to be converted to SmartSide manufacture with production beginning in early 2022

mill to be converted to SmartSide manufacture with production beginning in early 2022 Next siding conversion after Houlton likely to be Sagola, Michigan mill

likely to be mill Initiating process to restart our Peace Valley OSB mill in Fort St. John, British Columbia

Capital Allocation Update

Completed $200 million share buyback authorization in the fourth quarter

share buyback authorization in the fourth quarter $300 million buyback authorization remains

buyback authorization remains Declared a 10% increase in quarterly cash dividends to $0.16 per share

"LP ended 2020 having exceeded our 3-year transformation targets for growth and efficiency, with a cumulative EBITDA impact of $178 million. We reached this milestone a year early, largely as a result of exceptional SmartSide sales growth, which reached 30% in Q4," said LP Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern. "In order to meet growing customer demand for SmartSide and OSB, LP will convert our mill in Houlton, Maine to the manufacture of SmartSide, with production beginning early in 2022, and we have begun the process to restart our OSB mill in Peace Valley, British Columbia. COVID made 2020 a difficult year for LP employees, our customers, their families, and the communities we all serve. Our results are a testament to their resilience and determination, and I am extremely proud of the results we achieved in the face of these challenges."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by $323 million (or 60%) over the prior year to $860 million. SmartSide revenue increased by $59 million (or 30%) and OSB prices increased by $246 million. LP South America revenue increased by $12 million, net of $4 million in unfavorable currency movements. The strategic exits from fiber and CanExel™ products reduced net sales by $21 million and $7 million, respectively.

Net income attributed to LP for the fourth quarter 2020 increased by $307 million over the prior year to $256 million ($2.34 per diluted share). In addition to the growth in SmartSide sales and increases in OSB prices, raw material costs (primarily wood fiber and resin) were favorable to the prior year by $9 million. During the fourth quarter of 2019, we recognized pre-tax impairment charges of $86 million related to certain operating and non-operating assets.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2020 increased by $279 million to $328 million from $49 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to SmartSide revenue growth and higher OSB prices.

Full Year 2020 Highlights

Net sales for full year 2020 increased by $478 million (or 21%) over the prior year to $2.8 billion. SmartSide revenue increased by $118 million (or 15%), and OSB prices increased by $481 million, partially offset by 5% lower sales volume. LP South America revenue was $10 million higher than the prior year, net of $27 million in unfavorable currency movements. EWP net sales were lower by $7 million and the strategic exits from fiber and CanExel products reduced net sales by $65 million and $32 million, respectively.

Net income attributed to LP for the full year 2020 increased by $504 million over the prior year to $499 million ($4.46 per diluted share). In addition to the growth in SmartSide and increased OSB prices, raw material costs (primarily wood fiber and resin) were favorable to the prior year by $32 million. Fiber discontinuance costs of $20 million were recognized during the year. Pre-tax impairment charges of $92 million related to certain operating and non-operating assets were recognized in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2020 increased $572 million over the prior year to $781 million, due to SmartSide growth, $481 million of OSB pricing, and favorable raw material prices.

Segment Results

Siding

The Siding segment serves diverse end markets with a broad product offering including LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® prefinished siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions® products for premium outdoor buildings. Our SmartSide products consist of a full line of engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia. Our LP CanExel® prefinished siding was reclassified from Siding to our Other segment during the year ended December 31, 2020. All prior periods presented have been adjusted for comparability.



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 259



$ 222



$ 959



$ 917

Adjusted EBITDA 77



41



246



169



For the fourth quarter of 2020, Siding net sales increased by $37 million (or 17%) compared to 2019, primarily due to SmartSide revenue growth of $59 million or 30% (26% volume, 4% price). The strategic exit of fiber decreased revenue by $21 million compared to 2019. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $36 million (or 88%) from 2019, primarily due to the increase in SmartSide revenue growth, lower sales & marketing costs of $3 million, and lower raw material costs of $5 million.

For the full year 2020, net sales increased by $42 million (or 5%) compared to 2019, primarily due to SmartSide revenue growth of $118 million, or 15% (13% volume, 2% price). The strategic exit of fiber decreased revenue by $65 million compared to 2019. Siding Adjusted EBITDA increased by $77 million (or 46%) from 2019, primarily due to the increase in SmartSide revenue growth, lower sales & marketing costs of $9 million, and lower raw material costs of $12 million, partially offset by the strategic exit of fiber.

Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

The OSB segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel products, including our value-added OSB portfolio known as LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing) and LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring.



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 428



$ 172



$ 1,220



$ 777

Adjusted EBITDA 249



6



519



10



For the fourth quarter of 2020, net sales increased by $256 million from 2019, primarily due to $246 million of increased OSB prices and a 2% increase in shipments. Structural Solutions sales volume accounted for 49% of total OSB segment sales in 2020 compared to 46% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $243 million from 2019, primarily due to the increase in OSB prices.

For the full year 2020, net sales increased by $443 million (or 57%) from 2019, primarily due to $481 million of increased OSB prices, partially offset by a 5% reduction in shipments. Structural Solutions sales volume accounted for 44% of OSB segment sales in 2020 compared to 43% in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $509 million to $519 million from 2019, primarily due to the increase in OSB prices.

Engineered Wood Products (EWP)

The EWP segment is comprised of LP® SolidStart® I-Joist, Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL), and Laminated Strand Lumber (LSL) and other related products. This segment also includes the sales of I-Joist and LVL products produced by our joint venture and sales of plywood produced as a by-product of the LVL production process.

With the Houlton, Maine mill converting to SmartSide, we will cease the production of LSL during 2021, and we are exploring strategic alternatives to the remaining EWP business, including a possible sale in whole or in part.



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 108



$ 93



$ 389



$ 396

Adjusted EBITDA 2



3



23



26



For the fourth quarter of 2020, EWP net sales increased by $15 million (or 16%) from 2019, primarily due to increased shipments. Adjusted EBITDA declined by $1 million primarily due to higher input costs, partially offset by operating efficiencies.

For the full year 2020, net sales decreased by $7 million (or 2%) from 2019, primarily due a reduction in sales volume. Adjusted EBITDA declined by $3 million primarily due to higher input costs, partially offset by operating efficiencies.

South America

Our South America segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel and siding products in South America and certain export markets. This segment has manufacturing operations in two countries, Chile and Brazil, and operates sales offices in Chile, Brazil, Peru, Columbia, and Argentina.



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 50



$ 38



$ 169



$ 159

Adjusted EBITDA 13



8



42



34



For the fourth quarter of 2020, net sales increased by $12 million (or 32%) compared to 2019 due to higher prices and volumes across all products and regions. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $5 million (or 63%) from 2019 net of higher costs for imported resins.

For the full year 2020, net sales increased by $10 million (or 6%) compared to 2019 due to higher prices and volumes across all products and regions, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency changes of $27 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $8 million (or 24%) from 2019 due to both higher prices and volumes, partially offset by higher costs for imported raw materials.

Q1 2021 Outlook and 2021 Capital Expenditure Guidance

Our guidance is based on current plans and expectations and is subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, including those set forth below under "Forward-Looking Statements."

SmartSide sales in the first quarter of 2021 to be more than 35% higher than the first quarter of 2020.

OSB sales in the first quarter of 2021 to be sequentially higher than the fourth quarter of 2020 by more than 15% on similar volumes.

Adjusted EBITDA (2) for the first quarter of 2021 to be greater than $380 million .

for the first quarter of 2021 to be greater than . Given our current outlook, we expect capital expenditures for 2021 to be in the range of $220 million to $230 million , including $80 million to $85 million for the Houlton conversion, $30 million to $35 million for other strategic growth projects, $10 million for Peace Valley, and $100 million for sustaining maintenance.

(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. With respect to Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021, certain items that affect net income on a GAAP basis, such as product-line discontinuance charges, other operating credits and charges, net, loss on early debt extinguishment, investment income, and other non-operating items, that would be required to be included in the comparable forecasted GAAP measures without unreasonable effort. As such, the Company is unable to provide a reasonable estimate of GAAP net income, or a corresponding reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

Use of Non-GAAP information

In evaluating our business, we utilize, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures that fall within the meaning of SEC Regulation G and Regulation S-K Item 10(e), which we believe provide users of the financial information with additional meaningful comparison to prior reported results. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized definitions and are not defined by U.S. GAAP. In this press release, we disclose income attributed to LP before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and exclude stock-based compensation expense, loss on impairment attributed to LP, product-line discontinuance charges, other operating credits and charges, net, loss on early debt extinguishment, investment income, and other non-operating items as Adjusted EBITDA (Adjusted EBITDA) which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We have included Adjusted EBITDA in this report because we view it as an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe that it is frequently used by interested persons in the evaluation of companies that have different financing and capital structures and/or tax rates. We also disclose income attributed to LP, excluding loss on impairment attributed to LP, product-line discontinuance charges, interest expense outside of normal operations, other operating credits and charges, net, loss on early debt extinguishment, gain (loss) on acquisition, and adjusts for a normalized tax rate as Adjusted Income (Adjusted Income). We also disclose Adjusted Diluted EPS, calculated as Adjusted Income divided by diluted shares outstanding. We believe that Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted Income are useful measures for evaluating our ability to generate earnings and that providing this measure should allow interested persons to more readily compare the earnings for past and future periods.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are not substitutes for the U.S. GAAP measure of net income or for any other U.S. GAAP measures of operating performance. It should be noted that other companies may present similarly-titled measures differently and therefore, as presented by us, these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS have material limitations as performance measures because they exclude items that are actually incurred or experienced in connection with the operations of our business.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 860



$ 537



$ 2,788



$ 2,310

Cost of sales (509)



(467)



(1,920)



(2,007)

Gross profit 351



70



867



303

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (54)



(58)



(211)



(230)

Loss on impairments —



(86)



(16)



(92)

Other operating credits and charges, net 1



1



(4)



(1)

Income from operations 297



(73)



636



(20)

Interest expense (2)



(5)



(19)



(19)

Investment income 1



2



4



10

Other non-operating items (4)



(2)



—



6

Income from before income taxes 292



(78)



621



(23)

Provision for income taxes (37)



26



(125)



13

Equity in unconsolidated affiliate —



—



1



—

Net income $ 255



$ (52)



$ 497



$ (10)

Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interest 1



1



2



5

Net income attributed to LP $ 256



$ (51)



$ 499



$ (5)

















Basic net income per share attributed to LP $ 2.36



$ (0.44)



$ 4.48



$ (0.04)

Diluted net income per share attributed to LP $ 2.34



$ (0.44)



$ 4.46



$ (0.04)

Average shares of common stock used to compute net income per share:













Basic 109



115



111



123

Diluted 109



115



112



123



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



December 31,

2020

2019 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 535



$ 181

Receivables 184



164

Inventories 259



265

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15



9

Total current assets 993



619

Timber and timberlands 52



63

Property, plant and equipment, net 918



965

Operating lease assets 40



44

Goodwill and other intangible assets 46



50

Investments in and advances to affiliates 11



10

Restricted cash —



14

Other assets 24



69

Deferred tax asset 3



1

Total assets $ 2,086



$ 1,835









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 267



$ 242

Income taxes payable 18



—

Current portion of contingency reserves 1



2

Total current liabilities 286



244









Long-term debt 348



348

Deferred income taxes 78



73

Non-current operating lease liabilities 32



36

Contingency reserves, excluding current portion 13



8

Other long-term liabilities 86



125

Total liabilities 842



834









Redeemable noncontrolling interest 10



10









Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Common stock 124



130

Additional paid-in capital 452



454

Retained earnings 1,206



966

Treasury stock (397)



(406)

Accumulated comprehensive loss (151)



(153)

Total stockholders' equity 1,234



991

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,086



$ 1,835



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS)



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income $ 255



$ (52)



$ 497



$ (10)

Adjustments to net income:













Depreciation and amortization 27



33



111



123

Loss on impairment —



86



16



92

Gain on acquisition —



—



—



(14)

Deferred taxes 1



(4)



2



10

Pension contributions —



(1)



—



(1)

Other adjustments, net 2



1



18



20

Changes in assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions):













Receivables 22



26



(53)



(21)

Inventories (18)



(10)



(12)



3

Prepaid expenses 3



4



(4)



(1)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 17



25



30



(4)

Income taxes payable, net of receivables 12



(8)



54



(37)

Net cash provided by continuing operating activities 321



100



659



160

Net cash used in discontinued operating activities —



—



—



(1)

Net cash provided by operating activities 321



100



659



159

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Property, plant, and equipment additions (24)



(44)



(77)



(163)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired —



(3)



—



30

Redemption of insurance cash surrender value —



—



10



—

Proceeds from business divestiture —



—



15



—

Investment in unconsolidated affiliates —



—



—



(3)

Other investing activities, net —



—



3



(1)

Net cash used in investing activities (24)



(47)



(49)



(137)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Repayment of long-term debt —



(3)



(350)



(5)

Borrowing of long-term debt







350



—

Payment of cash dividends (16)



(16)



(65)



(65)

Purchase of stock (171)



(158)



(200)



(638)

Other financing activities, net —



1



(7)



(9)

Net cash used in financing activities (187)



(176)



(272)



(717)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5



—



2



(2)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 115



(123)



340



(697)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the year 420



318



195



892

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the year $ 535



$ 195



$ 535



$ 195



LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The following tables set forth, for each of the last three years: (1) our sales volumes, (2) housing starts and (3) OEE. We consider the following items to be key performance indicators because LP's management uses these metrics to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, and make strategic decisions and believes that the key performance indicators presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of LP. These key performance indicators should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the U.S. GAAP financial measures presented herein. These measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled performance indicators used by other companies.

We monitor housing starts, which is a leading external indicator of residential construction in the United States that correlates with the demand for many of our products. We believe that this is a useful measure for evaluating our results and that providing this measure should allow interested persons to more readily compare our sales volume for past and future periods to an External indicator of product demand. Other companies may present housing start data differently and therefore, as presented by us, our housing start data may not be comparable to similarly-titled indicators reported by other companies.





Year Ended December 31, Housing starts1:

2020

2019 Single Family

991

888

Multi-Family

389

402





1,380

1,290

















1Actual U.S. Housing starts data reported by U.S. Census Bureau is based upon information published through January 21, 2021.

We monitor sales volumes for our products in our Siding, OSB and EWP segments, which we define as the number of units of our products sold within the applicable period. Evaluating sales volume by product type helps us identify and address changes in product demand, broad market factors that may affect our performance, and opportunities for future growth. It should be noted that other companies may present sales volumes differently and, therefore, as presented by us, sales volumes may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that sales volumes can be a useful measure for evaluating and understanding our business. The following table sets forth sales volumes for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.



Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Sales Volume Siding OSB EWP Total

Siding OSB EWP Total SmartSide (MMSF) 388





388



308

—

—

308

OSB - commodity (MMSF)

445



445





458

1

459

OSB - Structural Solutions (MMSF)

422



422



1

391

3

395

I-Joist (MMLF)



30

30







25

25

LVL (MCF) —

—

1,887

1,887



—

—

1,692

1,692

LSL (MCF) —

—

589

589



—

—

622

622























Year Ended December 31, 2020

Year Ended December 31, 2019 Sales Volume Siding OSB EWP Total

Siding OSB EWP Total SmartSide (MMSF) 1,393

—

—

1,393



1,234

—

—

1,234

OSB - commodity (MMSF) —

1,978

—

1,978



47

2,144

17

2,208

OSB - Structural Solutions (MMSF) —

1,565

—

1,565



3

1,599

19

1,621

I-Joist (MMLF) —

—

109

109



—

—

98

98

LVL (MCF) —

—

6,957

6,957



—

—

7,015

7,015

LSL (MCF) —

—

2,711

2,711



—

—

3,040

3,040



We measure OEE of each of our mills to track improvements in the utilization and productivity of our manufacturing assets. OEE is a composite metric that considers asset uptime (adjusted for capital project downtime and similar events), production rates, and finished product quality. It should be noted that other companies may present OEE differently and, therefore, as presented by us, OEE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that when used in conjunction with other metrics, OEE can be a useful measure for evaluating our ability to generate profits, and that providing this measure should allow interested persons to more readily monitor operational improvements. OEE for the year ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively, for each of our segments is listed below:



Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019 Siding 89 %

85 % OSB 87 %

86 % EWP 89 %

81 % South America 73 %

76 %

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS)



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales:













Siding $ 259



$ 222



$ 959



$ 917

OSB 428



172



1,220



777

EWP 108



93



389



396

South America 50



38



169



159

Other 16



12



52



66

Intersegment sales (1)



—



(1)



(5)



$ 860



$ 537



$ 2,788



$ 2,310



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA, NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME, AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS (DOLLAR AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income $ 255



$ (52)



$ 497



$ (10)

Add (deduct):













Loss from noncontrolling interest 1



1



2



5

Income from continuing operations attributed to LP 256



(51)



499



(5)

Provision for income taxes 37



(26)



125



(13)

Depreciation and amortization 27



33



111



122

Stock-based compensation expense 4



2



12



9

Loss on impairment attributed to LP —



86



15



92

Other operating credits and charges, net —



(1)



(4)



1

Product-line discontinuance charges (1)



—



8



—

Interest expense 2



5



19



19

Investment income (1)



(2)



(4)



(10)

Other non-operating items 4



3



—



(6)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 328



$ 49



$ 781



$ 209

Siding 77



41



$ 246



$ 169

OSB 249



6



519



10

EWP 2



3



23



26

South America 13



8



42



34

Other (6)



(2)



(19)



(3)

Corporate (7)



(7)



(30)



(27)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 328



$ 49



$ 781



$ 209





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income 255



$ (52)



$ 497



$ (10)

Add (deduct):













Loss from noncontrolling interest 1



1



2



5

Loss on impairment attributed to LP —



86



15



92

Gain on acquisition —



—



—



(14)

Other operating credits and charges, net —



(1)



(4)



1

Product-line discontinuance charges (1)



—



8



—

Reported tax provision 37



(26)



125



(13)

Normalized tax provision at 25% for 2020 and 2019 (73)



(3)



(161)



(16)

Adjusted Income $ 219



$ 5



$ 482



$ 45

Diluted shares outstanding 109



115



112



123

Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 2.01



$ 0.05



$ 4.31



$ 0.37



