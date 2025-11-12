LP First Capital Forms Rewind Restoration Via Partnership with Icon Restoration, A Leading Service Provider in Michigan

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LP First Capital ("LPFC"), an Austin-based private equity firm focused on business services, today announced the formation of Rewind Restoration ("Rewind") through a partnership with Icon Restoration ("Icon"), a leading provider of property restoration services in the Midwest. Co-investment was provided by LP First Capital's committed funds and Align Collaborate, a flexible equity investor dedicated to supporting sponsors that raise capital deal-by-deal.

Founded in 2011 in Rochester Hills, Michigan, Icon provides emergency mitigation and restoration services to homeowners following fire, water, mold, or other disaster-related property damage. Icon's commitment to customer service, along with its esteemed reputation, has enabled the company to steadily grow in and around the Detroit metropolitan area.

Today, Icon operates from two locations with a team of over 80 employees and is led by founder and CEO Luke Micakovic and COO Samantha LaMacchia. Both Luke and Samantha have decades of experience in the restoration industry and are passionate about expanding Icon's mission and reputation for exceptional service across the country.

"The Icon team couldn't be more excited to partner with LP First Capital," said Luke Micakovic, CEO of Icon. "The LPFC team shares our dedication to outstanding service, and we believe this partnership will help us better serve our customers and employees."

"We are thrilled to partner with Luke, Samantha and the rest of the Icon team. Their values and mission resonated with the LPFC team immediately, and we're excited to help Icon unlock its next phase of growth," said Thomas Ince, Managing Partner at LP First Capital.

Icon will serve as the initial acquisition for Rewind Restoration, LPFC's platform within the essential and highly fragmented restoration sector. Icon's driven leadership team, demonstrated growth, and durable customer relationships create a strong foundation for continued growth through both organic initiatives and targeted acquisitions across the Midwest and adjacent regions. LPFC is committed to supporting Icon's broader vision for scale and market leadership. For more information about Icon, visit www.iconrestores.com.

Rewind is actively seeking to acquire residential restoration service companies with strategic and cultural alignment across the country. The platform is targeting established companies with strong reputations in their local markets that provide fire, water, and mold restoration services. Rewind is interested in both full-service residential restoration businesses as well as companies that specialize in specific service lines, including mitigation, contents cleaning and storage, and reconstruction.

Ideal partners are businesses seeking accelerated growth opportunities, stability, and access to the resources needed to scale operations and enter adjacent markets. Rewind provides strategic capital, operational support, technology infrastructure, and back-office resources to help partners expand their reach while maintaining the local leadership and customer service excellence that made them successful. The platform prioritizes companies with a strong commitment to durable customer relationships, sustainable growth, and a culture of high employee satisfaction.

About Rewind Restoration

Rewind Restoration is a premier residential restoration platform, founded to partner with market-leading restoration services providers across the United States. Rewind provides fire, water, and mold remediation services with a focus on residential customers. Rewind's goal is to work with best-in-class operators to provide a new standard of excellence for customers, employees, and founders. Rewind is actively seeking add-on opportunities in the residential restoration services industry. For more information, visit www.rewindrestoration.com.

About LP First Capital

LP First Capital is a private investment firm with experience creating super-regional and national platforms by leveraging its expertise in mergers & acquisitions and operational value creation. Headquartered in Austin, TX, LPFC specializes in partnering with founder-led and family-owned services businesses in traditionally fragmented industries where there is a clear case for accelerated growth. For more information, visit www.lpfirst.com.

About Align Collaborate

Align Collaborate is an equity fund dedicated exclusively to co-investing with lower-middle market sponsors who raise their investment capital deal-by-deal. The firm provides flexible capital to build enduring companies. Learn more at www.aligncollaborate.com.

