LPA Design Studios Wins California Green Building Award for Sustainable Design

The campus expansion, the latest project in a decade-long collaboration between Edwards Lifesciences and LPA, features five LEED-certified buildings, including a LEED Platinum, net-zero energy pavilion, and three LEED Gold-certified facilities. The project added 1,100 kilowatts of renewable energy photovoltaic systems, contributing to a total of 2,200 kilowatts of grid-connected systems across the campus. These installations, seamlessly integrated into the architecture and landscape, produce approximately 3.5 megawatt-hours of energy annually, placing Edwards Lifesciences at the forefront of corporate sustainability initiatives.

The USGBC jury praised the project for its "impressive performance achievement at scale, especially in a lab, which is difficult to do." Describing the team as "dogged" in pursuit of energy efficiency, the jury recognized a "great connection between sustainability and added value for the client" in the design. "Each strategy is well incorporated to do more than one thing at a time, and even transportation is addressed. Good example of sustainable design at campus scale."

"This project exemplifies the power of integrated design – with architecture, engineering and landscape architecture working in tandem to create a vibrant campus with deep operational emissions reductions," says LPA Director of Engineering Erik Ring. "Developing one of the largest customer-owned renewable energy systems in California, the technical challenges were significant but deeply rewarding to solve."

Key features include photovoltaic-topped walkways that double as shaded circulation spaces and vegetated roof decks that mitigate the heat island effect while providing gathering spaces. The design also incorporates one of the largest rainwater harvesting systems in the state, drought-tolerant landscaping to manage stormwater, rainwater collection for irrigation, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure that exceeds California's Green Building Code.

"This recognition underscores the incredible collaboration between our team and a visionary client," says LPA President and Chief Design Officer Keith Hempel. "This project isn't just about sustainability; it's about creating an environment that reflects the client's mission to improve lives and their commitment to their people."

LPA's integrated design process played a critical role in achieving the ambitious goals. Early collaboration between architects, engineers, landscape architects and contractors ensured alignment with Edwards Lifesciences' environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the team maintained momentum through virtual coordination and tracking progress to meet sustainability milestones.

"This project demonstrates how a thoughtful, integrated approach can achieve extraordinary results on a standard budget," Ring adds. "It sets a benchmark for what's possible in sustainable design."

The Edwards Lifesciences Campus Expansion is now a model for large-scale corporate sustainability, offering insights for businesses to balance environmental responsibility with operational needs while inspiring industry-wide change.

