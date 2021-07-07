LPC acquires stake in global proptech leader Equiem

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Property Company (LPC), one of the largest full-service real estate firms in the United States -- owning and managing over 400 million square feet of office space -- has made a strategic investment in global workplace experience technology leader, Equiem.

Post Covid, providing comprehensive digital experiences to occupiers in Class-A commercial buildings has become essential, with greater focus from landlords on tenant relationships, experience, communications and data.

Eric Roseman, Vice President, Innovation & Technology Ventures with LPC says "we see tenant engagement and in-building technology experience critical to the future of office.

We have worked with many of the tenant engagement providers in the space and were most impressed and delighted with the Equiem experience. We're excited to continue to expand our adoption of their platform.

Equiem proved to us their ability to integrate all facets of the building experience into a digital platform, activate communities, and generate meaningful data and insights for our leasing and on-site teams.

Their 10+ years of experience in this space is now proving itself to be a clear competitive advantage, and their service and support is unparalleled, making this commitment from LPC an easy decision."

Gabrielle McMillan, CEO and Co-Founder of Equiem said "We're delighted that a group with the scale and operating expertise of Lincoln Property Company is now an investor in, and strategic partner of Equiem. We're incredibly proud of the work we have done over the last 10 years to pioneer a shift in the way landlords and operators interact with and service their customers. It's a complex mix to get it right, and as we transition into becoming a full-service workplace experience provider, having a strategic partner like LPC — who sees the value we can bring to their teams, tenants and partners — creates an exciting win-win."

The LPC partnership comes off the back of strong growth for Equiem's US business which reported 70% growth in contracted revenues last quarter. McMillan, who is based in New York said: "North America is a critical market for Equiem and I'm really pleased with the strong team we've built here and the track record for execution we've developed. There is a lot of noise surrounding 'real estate tech' or 'proptech', but as landlords are making decisions about the right technology platforms and partners, they are looking to Equiem based on our deep understanding of real estate, global scale and the maturity and depth of our team and platform. When landlords pilot several options, like LPC, that's where Equiem really stands out. We have a decade of experience that allows us to make this very easy for our clients."

Equiem is the largest global workplace experience platform company and in the USA the firm's growing customer list includes Hines, Unico, Nuveen, Lionstone, Spear Street Capital, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Pembroke, Rising Realty with the platform live in office towers in 15 cities and 12 states.

About Equiem

Equiem is the global leader in workplace experience technology. Equiem helps landlords and property managers strengthen customer satisfaction and loyalty by delivering exceptional experiences and life-improving technologies. Equiem's market-leading platform is live in more than 500 buildings worldwide, across over 100 million square feet of real estate. With a tenant experience platform, e-commerce platform, flexible space booking platform, and a comprehensive arsenal of property management software solutions, landlords can use Equiem to attract and retain occupiers, streamline operations, deliver targeted communications, supercharge onsite retail and services, and unlock additional asset value across their portfolios.

The Equiem suite also includes the most advanced tenant analytics in the market, providing clients with rich, actionable intelligence that drives smarter, more effective tenant engagement.

Founded in 2011, Equiem operates in Australia, the USA, the UK, Ireland and Canada. The announcement comes off the back of Equiem's recently announced acquisition of Vicinitee that paved the way for the industry's first workplace experience platform, encompassing solutions for managing tenant relationships, flex space and property operations in one system.

SOURCE Equiem

