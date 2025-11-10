LPG® America and Epicutis® Partner to Redefine Professional Education with an Exclusive Webinar on Reactive Skin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LPG® America, the U.S. subsidiary of LPG® Group—the global pioneer of non-invasive cellular stimulation—has partnered with Epicutis®, a biotechnology-based skincare innovator, to deliver an advanced educational webinar for licensed professionals this November.

Face Treatment

The upcoming session explores how endermologie®, LPG®'s patented cellular stimulation technique, can be combined with Epicutis®' biotechnology-driven formulations to support the skin barrier and improve recovery. This collaboration highlights a shared commitment to elevating aesthetic outcomes through evidence-based innovation and cross-disciplinary professional education.

Recognized worldwide for its ability to naturally reactivate dormant cellular activity, endermologie® stimulates fibroblasts, encourages collagen and elastin synthesis, enhances microcirculation, and promotes lymphatic flow. When paired with Epicutis®' patented TSC and HYVIA® actives—known for calming inflammation and reinforcing the skin barrier—the result is a comprehensive, science-backed approach to managing reactive skin and optimizing post-procedure results.

The webinar will feature Robert Babik, Managing Director of LPG® America, and Becca Olpin, Director of Education for the Epicutis® Luxury Spa Channel—two leaders aligned in elevating professional treatment standards through measurable results, clinical precision, and holistic skin restoration.

This collaboration reflects a broader movement within aesthetics: empowering providers to integrate technique-based stimulation with biotechnology formulations to support skin health, balance, and long-term resilience.

Registration is now open through American Spa: Beyond Beauty: How Technology and Skincare Rebuild and Strengthen Skin at the Cellular Level | American Spa

LPG® America is the U.S. subsidiary of LPG® Group, supporting professionals nationwide with the endermologie® technique—used globally to stimulate cellular activity, improve firmness and elasticity, enhance circulation, and support lymphatic drainage. LPG® solutions are trusted in leading spas, wellness centers, and medical aesthetics practices, including select luxury resort destinations across the United States.

Follow LPG® America:

Instagram: @ lpgendermologie_america

LinkedIn: LPG America

SOURCE LPG America