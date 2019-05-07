LPG Cylinder Manufacturing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global LPG Cylinder Manufacturing Market: Overview

This report on the global LPG cylinder manufacturing market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period.Data for 2016 has been included as historical information.



The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the growth of the LPG cylinder manufacturing market during the said period. The study provides comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value and volume estimates (US$ Mn and Million Units) across different geographies.



Global LPG Cylinder Manufacturing Market: Trends and Opportunities

Adoption of advanced technologies by manufacturers for regulating, bulk storage handling, maintenance of LPG cylinders, etc. for better quality and safety of end-users is expected to trigger the market in the coming years. The promotion of innovative cylinder design, manufacturing standards, and maintenance and handling procedures in various regions across the globe in order to extend the life of the cylinder is expected to create opportunity for the LPG cylinder manufacturing market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Moreover, standardizing LPG cylinder sizes and valve types by manufacturers is expected to save operational cost that may increase the efficiency of LPG cylinder manufacturing. The supply of leakage free LPG cylinder to end-users by better value addition such as protective packing and advanced seal is also gaining importance among end-users.



Global LPG Cylinder Manufacturing Market: Key Segments

The LPG cylinder manufacturing market has been segmented on the basis of material, size, end-use, and geography.Based on material, the market has been classified into steel and aluminum.



In terms of size, the LPG cylinder manufacturing market has been divided into 4 Kg- 15 Kg, 16 Kg- 25 Kg, 25 Kg-50 Kg, and more than 50 Kg.Based on end-use, the market is classified into domestic, commercial, and industrial.



In terms of geography, the report classifies the LPG cylinder manufacturing market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.



Global LPG Cylinder Manufacturing Market: Scope of the Study

The report highlights key developments in the LPG cylinder manufacturing market.Porter's Five Force Analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition is included in the report.



Value chain analysis which shows workflow in the LPG cylinder manufacturing market and identifies raw material service providers and distribution channels are covered in the report.Segment trends and regional trends are part of the report.



It also covers segment-wise comparison matrix, incremental opportunity analysis, and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.



Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America along with all the countries included in these regions. The same has also been provided for the product segments.



Global LPG Cylinder Manufacturing Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix and market share analysis of major players in the global LPG cylinder manufacturing market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players.Competition matrix benchmarks leading players based on their capabilities and potential to grow.



Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company's capabilities.Top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company's potential to grow.



This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of the LPG cylinder manufacturing market.



Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. The companies profiled in the global LPG cylinder manufacturing market include Kishore Kela Group (Satyasai Pressure Vessels Ltd.), Dorian LPG Ltd., Confidence Petroleum India Ltd., Manchester Tank & Equipment Co., Sahamitr Pressure Container PLC., ECP Industries Limited, Mauria Udyog Limited, Shandong Huanri Group Co. Ltd., Hexagon Ragasco, Aygaz A.?., and Worthington Industries, Inc.



The global LPG cylinder manufacturing market is segmented as below:



Global LPG Cylinder Manufacturing Market, by Material

Steel

Aluminum



Global LPG Cylinder Manufacturing Market, by Size

4 Kg- 15 Kg

16 Kg-25 Kg

25 Kg-50 Kg

More than 50 Kg



Global LPG Cylinder Manufacturing Market, by End-use

Domestic

Commercial

Industrial



