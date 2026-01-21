LPGA Joins Forces with BDO USA to Empower Women On and Off the Course

BDO Named the Official Tax and Audit Partner of the LPGA

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. and CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move championing excellence, empowerment, and opportunity, the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) has announced a multi-year partnership naming BDO USA as the Official Tax and Audit Partner of the LPGA. This collaboration unites two organizations dedicated to helping people thrive - whether in the world of business or on the fairway.

BDO, one of the nation's leading accounting and advisory firms, will bring its knowledge and insights to help advance the mission and goals of the LPGA. BDO's culture is grounded in a people-first philosophy and a dedication to creating spaces where everyone is encouraged to achieve exceptional outcomes. These values resonate strongly with the LPGA's mission to inspire, transform, and advance opportunities for girls and women in golf.

"Partnering with the LPGA is a natural extension of BDO's commitment to celebrating and advancing excellence," shared Wayne Berson, CEO of BDO USA."Like the LPGA, we believe in creating opportunities for people today and inspiring future generations. We look forward to bringing our extensive skillset to help the LPGA continue to build on its success of the last 75 years."

As the newest member of the LPGA's partner family, BDO will gain brand visibility at LPGA tournaments, access to influential partner networks, and opportunities to foster meaningful relationships through premium on-site hospitality and experiences. Together, the LPGA and BDO will collaborate on an annual business-related case study and a dynamic social content series, offering insights into the LPGA Tour and the business of sport.

"The LPGA is thrilled to welcome BDO as our Official Tax and Audit Partner," said Monica Fee, LPGA Chief Sales and Partnerships Officer. "Their dedication to innovation and commitment to keeping people at the center of all they do aligns with the culture we have built at the LPGA. We look forward to growing and evolving through this new partnership."

About the LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world's premier women's professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose members now represent nearly 40 countries, is the longest- standing professional women's sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, the LPGA Professionals, and a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which provides best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming, and its LPGA Amateurs division, which offers its members playing and learning opportunities around the world. The LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course. Follow the LPGA online at www.LPGA.com and download its mobile apps on Apple or Google Play. Join the social conversation on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

About BDO USA

Our purpose is helping people thrive, every day. Together, we are focused on delivering exceptional and sustainable outcomes and value for our people, our clients and our communities. BDO is proud to be an ESOP company, reflecting a culture that puts people first. BDO professionals provide assurance, tax and advisory services for a diverse range of clients across the U.S. and in over 160 countries through our global organization.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. BDO USA, P.C., a Virginia professional corporation, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. For more information, please visit: www.bdo.com.

SOURCE Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA)