LPL Financial Chooses Client Giant as Preferred Client Engagement Partner

Partnership gives all LPL Financial advisors access to Client Giant's automated platform to create meaningful moments for clients, convert on referrals and more

IRVINE, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Client Giant , the leading automated engagement platform for client care and employee happiness, today announced that its client care solutions, including gifting services, are now available to all LPL Financial advisors. This partnership gives the thousands of financial advisors under the LPL Financial banner the ability to quickly and easily set up robust gifting programs for all of their clients.

Featuring tools designed to elevate and personalize each client touchpoint, Client Giant allows individuals and organizations of all sizes to scale personalized engagement strategies for their roster of clients. Its advanced reporting functions and database ensure clients always receive a unique non-repeating experience, while budgeting tools track spend for advisors. Additionally, Client Giant has programs in place to be compliant with all industry guidelines and governance, empowering advisors to celebrate milestones, recognize occasions and consistently engage clients while adhering to the financial industry's regulations and requirements.

"By giving financial professionals an easy method of engaging with clients at meaningful times in their lives, advisors can strengthen their existing relationships to improve client loyalty—a crucial component of success," said Rob Pettman, Executive Vice President, LPL Wealth Management Solutions. "Financial advice is a relationship business, and advisors can now save valuable time with this automated service designed to help them elevate new relationships and solidify existing ones."

Financial advisors that leverage Client Giant's platform gain access to solutions that allow them to leverage automated gifting cadences while maintaining the human touch of a client relationship.

"LPL Financial is a formidable force in the financial services industry, providing the nation's leading advisors and financial institutions with the tools they need to operate and service clients at a higher level," said Jeff Jackel, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Client Giant. "By integrating the Client Giant platform into their normal client engagement routine, these advisors will be able to further nurture their client relationships, and foster a higher return on referrals and expansion of services, all in an easy, scalable and non-time consuming way."

Client Giant's proprietary technology allows for a simple set up that will take care of any financial advisor's management of gifting their clients, including gift curation, customization, sourcing, fulfilling, and shipping gift experiences at scale.

For more information on Client Giant and their work within the financial services industry, please visit clientgiant.com/wealth-advisor/

About Client Giant:

Client Giant is the leading engagement and gifting platform for strategic employee and client care. Leveraging automation, Client Giant determines the right time and method to engage your people and deliver the greatest impact. Client Giant is built for businesses of all sizes and drives referrals, retention and loyalty at scale through automation without ever sacrificing the human touch.

For more information, please visit clientgiant.com

About LPL Financial:

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated advice model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

Client Giant and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

