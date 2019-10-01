LPL Financial Selects factorE for Vendor Affinity Program

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- factorE, a portfolio risk discovery platform for the modern financial professional, today announced that it has been selected for inclusion in LPL Financial's (LPL) Vendor Affinity Program.

LPL is a leader in the retail financial advice market and is the nation's largest independent broker-dealer, with over 16,000 financial advisors. LPL's Vendor Affinity Program is designed to help advisors reduce the complexity and costs of running their businesses. Vendors are selected based on their ease of doing business with LPL advisors and have met certain security and compliance requirements.

"At LPL, we are committed to providing advisors with access to leading technology tools and capabilities that make it easier for them to manage their businesses and meet the needs of their clients," said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. "Through the Vendor Affinity Program, LPL advisors benefit from our scale and open architecture, with an ability to cost-effectively create customized workflows that can help them more efficiently operate their wealth management practice and enhance the client experience."

"We are excited about factorE's growth as advisors have looked to bridge the gap between institutional analytics and advisor-focused proposal software," said, Dick Pfister, CEO of AlphaCore Technologies, the company that develops factorE. "LPL is a leader in the financial services sector, and we are thrilled to be a part of LPL's Vendor Affinity Program."

"LPL's open architecture platform is a testament to its commitment in providing top-tier service to its advisors and their clients," said Jonathan Belanger, co-founder and CTO of AlphaCore Technologies. "factorE aims to deliver a simple, powerful user experience with a focus on improving the workflow of its users."

factorE provides its users with powerful quantitative analysis in a responsive web application. factorE serves financial advisors, asset managers, and financial institutions by providing them with technology that enables efficient communication about risks and investment solutions.

About AlphaCore Technologies

AlphaCore Technologies is a provider of technology solutions that enhance productivity by bringing both breadth and depth to the financial planning and portfolio management process. Founded in 2017, AlphaCore Technologies is headquartered in La Jolla, California and brings significant experience in financial services together with top-notch development expertise.

SOURCE factorE

Related Links

http://www.myfactore.com

