LPL Financial Selects Keeper Security for Its Vendor Affinity Program

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") , provider of the leading cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats, today announced that it has been selected for inclusion in LPL Financial's ("LPL") Vendor Affinity Program.

LPL's Vendor Affinity Program helps financial advisors reduce the complexity and costs of running their businesses. Vendors are selected based on their ease of doing business with LPL advisors, along with their ability to meet certain security and compliance requirements. As a program partner, Keeper is now available for a discounted subscription to more than 16,000 financial advisors affiliated with LPL.

Financial institutions are prime targets for cybercriminals, and cyberattacks are becoming more frequent, sophisticated and targeted. According to Accenture's Cost of Cyber Crime Study, financial services has been the most attacked industry for two consecutive years.

"Financial information is among the most coveted data sold on the dark web, making the ability to secure sensitive customer information critical to those who operate in the financial services sector," said Michael Chester, Senior Director of Business Development at Keeper Security. "We are thrilled to be chosen by LPL to help their financial advisors protect their businesses and sensitive client data."

The majority of these attacks are traced back to stolen employee passwords; 81% of data breaches are due to poor password security . Keeper solves this problem with a robust yet easy-to-use password management and cybersecurity platform. Millions of people and thousands of businesses globally trust Keeper to protect their digital assets and help prevent data breaches.

"We are committed to providing our advisors access to leading technology resources that can support their ability to build trusted relationships with their clients and successfully manage their businesses," said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. "Offering cost savings and easier access to vendors such as Keeper, which addresses a relevant need in today's environment, is one more example of how we put our size and scale to work for our advisors."

Financial advisors interested in a demo of Keeper's business password manager can schedule one by visiting get.keeper.io/BusinessDemo. Keeper will also present tips for financial advisors to secure their most important information while increasing business efficiency during a live webinar on January 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. CST.

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is the market-leading, top-rated cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats. Keeper's zero-knowledge security and encryption software is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses across the globe to mitigate the risk of cybertheft, boost employee productivity and meet compliance standards. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager of the Year & Editors' Choice, PCWorld's Editors' Choice and InfoSec Publisher's Choice Award for Password Management, Keeper is SOC-2 and ISO 27001 Certified and is also listed for use by the U.S. federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM). Learn more at https://keepersecurity.com.

SOURCE Keeper Security, Inc.

