LPL Financial Selects RetireUp for Vendor Affinity Program

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RetireUp, a respected provider of integrated retirement income planning solutions, today announced it is now part of LPL Financial's Vendor Affinity Program. As part of the program, the more than 16,000 advisors affiliated with LPL, a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer, can access the solutions at a discounted price.

"As technology plays an increasingly significant role in our advisors' businesses, we strive to make it easy and cost effective for advisors to access leading technology solutions that can increase efficiency and help them differentiate their practices," said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting.

LPL's Vendor Affinity Program is designed to help advisors reduce the complexity and costs of running their businesses. Vendors are selected based on their ease of doing business with LPL advisors and have met certain security and compliance requirements.

"We are excited about RetireUp's continued growth," said Michael Roth, President, RetireUp. "We value our relationship with LPL Financial, and are committed to providing their advisors with a retirement planning solution that helps create stronger client relationships."

To learn more about RetireUp's planning solutions and software, visit their website . Advisors can learn more about LPL Financial's Vender Affinity Program in the ClientWorks Resource Center.

About RetireUp

Based in Libertyville, Illinois, RetireUp is a leading provider of integrated retirement income planning solutions designed to strengthen the client-advisor relationship. By presenting complex concepts as easily understood numbers and graphics, RetireUp technology platforms quickly engage clients and transform them into enthusiastic participants in the planning process. With powerful tools, actuarial-level product modeling, data integration and an automated forms system, RetireUp facilitates more meaningful client-advisor conversations and faster, better solutions, while streamlining the entire planning process. For more information, go to www.retireup.com .

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer. The firm serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. LPL.com.

SOURCE RetireUp LLC

Related Links

www.retireup.com

