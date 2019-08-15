LPL Financial Selects Wealthbox CRM for Vendor Affinity Program

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox, a leading CRM technology for financial advisors, has been selected for inclusion in LPL Financial's Vendor Affinity Program. As a member of the program, Wealthbox CRM is now available to the more than 16,000 financial advisors affiliated with LPL Financial.

LPL's Vendor Affinity Program helps financial advisors reduce the complexity and costs of running their practices. Vendors are selected for inclusion in the program based in part on the interest of LPL-affiliated advisors as well as technology security and compliance requirements. Vendors offer their services to LPL Financial advisors at discounted rates.

"We're delighted Wealthbox CRM is now available to the LPL community," said Dan Ferranti, cofounder and CTO of Wealthbox. "Our mission is to help financial advisors streamline their business operations, and we are proud to be able to offer Wealthbox CRM to LPL advisors to increase their efficiency and support their ability to nurture relationships with their clients."

"Technology plays an increasingly significant role in our advisors' businesses, creating more efficiency in their practices and enhancing their ability to serve their clients' needs," said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. "By making it easy and cost effective for advisors to choose from leading technology solution providers, they are able to manage and grow their practices in the ways that matter most to them."

Financial advisors interested in a demo of Wealthbox CRM can schedule one at https://www.wealthbox.com/live-demos/

About Wealthbox CRM

Wealthbox is a leading CRM technology for financial advisors, RIA networks, and financial enterprise institutions. Known for its intuitive product design combined with powerful features, Wealthbox is made and operated by Starburst Labs, Inc. with offices in New York, NY and Providence, RI.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer*. The firm serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables financial advisors in their delivery of objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. LPL.com Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial. A registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019

SOURCE Wealthbox CRM