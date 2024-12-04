LPL Solar Promotes Michael J. Cottle, II to Vice President/Project Executive

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LPL Solar LLC is excited to announce the promotion of Michael J. Cottle, II to Vice President/Project Executive. In this elevated role, Michael will continue to leverage his extensive expertise in overseeing multiple utility-scale solar projects, driving operational excellence and innovation within the company.

As a highly experienced construction manager and leader, Michael has been an invaluable member of the LPL Solar team. He has played a vital role in 15 utility-scale solar projects totaling 2.2 GW, demonstrating his ability to manage complex projects while ensuring safety and efficiency. His leadership encompasses project safety, cost management, team coordination, and schedule analysis, making him a well-rounded asset to the organization.

Michael holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and a general contractor's license, which underscores his solid foundation in construction and project management.

"We are excited to announce Michael's promotion to Vice President/Project Executive," said Mike Little, President of LPL Solar. "His commitment to project excellence and demonstrated leadership in the solar industry have made a remarkable difference at LPL Solar. We are confident he will continue advancing our mission in his new position."

About LPL Solar LLC

LPL Solar LLC is a distinguished leader in the construction of utility-scale solar plants, renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability. With a strong emphasis on self-perform capabilities, LPL Solar caters to a diverse clientele, including utility companies and independent power producers. The company offers comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, covering a broad spectrum of energy infrastructure, including PV Plants, Substations, Switchyards, and cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Learn more at www.LPLSolar.com.

SOURCE LPL Solar LLC