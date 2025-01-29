LPM RESTAURANT & BAR PLANS TO EXPAND INTO THE NORTHEAST FOLLOWING SUCCESS WITH MIAMI AND LAS VEGAS LOCATIONS

French Mediterranean cuisine inspired by the French Riveria, LPM Restaurant & Bar announces US expansion with new locations planned for Boston and New York

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LPM Restaurant & Bar , the internationally acclaimed French Riviera-inspired restaurant boasting unrivaled French Mediterranean cuisine, is delighted to announce the expansion of their third and fourth nationwide restaurants coming soon to Boston and New York. With ten international locations in London, Dubai, Mykonos, and Hong Kong, LPM Restaurant & Bar brought its French Riviera inspired cuisine to the United States in Miami in 2017 with a recent expansion to Las Vegas. The group is excited to continue to grow in the United States, with plans to open five more locations throughout the country over the next five years.

LPM Miami

LPM CEO Nicolas Budzynski says, "We are beyond excited for LPM to be expanding further into the US market. Our first US location in Miami allowed us to bring our French-Riviera inspired vision to the US and create a world-class dining experience that immerses guests in our diverse culture. We have been approached by many cities to open up additional properties. The team is taking time to ensure that the quality is reflected in our food and cocktails before embarking on new locations."

As a leading global hospitality brand, LPM Restaurant & Bar has long been recognized for its commitment to quality, consistency and excellence, using immaculate ingredients, unrivalled service and irresistible French charm to create a truly unique dining experience. LPM's Dubai location has been recognized as a World's 50 Best Restaurant most recently in 2016 and in 2024 as the World's 50 Best Bars. Whether for a lunch escape or delectable dinner, once you step inside LPM Restaurant & Bar you'll find a French Riviera-inspired restaurant that has created a culinary destination through their imaginative menus including the iconic Tomatini, which the restaurant developed in 2010, as well as their striking art and Belle Époque influences. There is a joie de vivre (enjoyment of life) to be found that is hard to find elsewhere.

For press inquiries please contact PURPLE PR | [email protected]

Website: lpmrestaurants.com

Instagram: @lpmrestaurants_us

About LPM Restaurant & Bar

LPM Restaurant & Bar was founded in London in 2007. With ten internationally acclaimed restaurants in locations including Dubai, Miami, Mykonos and Hong Kong, LPM have brought the essence of the Côte d'Azur to the global dining scene. The French Riviera-inspired restaurants are known for their light, imaginative menus using Mediterranean ingredients, laid-back and friendly service style, open and airy dining rooms with striking art and Belle Époque influences. There is a joie de vivre to be found in LPM that is hard to find elsewhere.

SOURCE LPM Restaurant & Bar