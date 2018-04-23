LPS Series Current Source Power Supply Models Enhanced for Wider Acceptance in Semiconductor and Specialty Markets

BRADFORD, Mass., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading specialty power supply manufacturer Lumina Power announced the release of the enhanced LPS series general purpose high current, high voltage power supplies for the semiconductor and specialty market. The new line consists of 5 models ranging in power from 1kW to 13.5kW and output voltages to 5kV. Common applications include heater, filament and magnet supplies along with test and burn-in applications. All models can be paralleled for increased power and custom configurations are available. Standard analog/TTL control with options for RS232 or Ethernet configurations available.

"The demand for high current power supplies continues to expand and we are seeing an increased need to develop versatile power supplies that can fill the gap between standard and fully custom power solutions said Barry Essig, Lumina Power's VP of Sales and Marketing. The expanded LPS product line offers off the shelf standard power supplies or short lead time custom configurations."

The new LPS series enhances Lumina Power's complete line of power supply products from 10 watts through 18 kW.

About Lumina Power

Lumina Power manufactures a complete line of power supplies for the laser, electro-optic and semiconductor industries. Lumina Power's products include laser diode drivers, capacitor-charging power supplies, semiconductor power supplies as well as xenon and mercury arc lamp power supplies. The company maintains a 25,000 square-foot design and manufacturing facility in Bradford, Massachusetts.

