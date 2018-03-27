NEW YORK, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LPSidekick, the ultimate personalized shopping app for retailer promotions and discounts, is now available in the Apple AppStore for iPhones on iOS versions 9.0 and later. LPSidekick creates a streamlined shopping experience by organizing promotions, discounts, gift cards, sales, and your loyalty program information by chosen retailers.
"With the integration of commerce and mobile devices, there needed to be a place where people feel organized about their consumer lives and we have come up with a seamless solution," said Wendy Fraulo, founder, LPSidekick. "LPSidekick facilitates a stronger and mutually beneficial connection between retailers and consumers."
LPSidekick is unique from other shopping and coupon apps due to its personalized and streamlined layout and functionality. LPSidekick easily displays information, only for retailers selected by the user, to save money for use in-store and online. The app allows you to:
- Organize promotions by each merchant
- Easily toggle between specific promotions vs. all merchant emails
- Add additional promotions, gift cards and loyalty program information
- Sort all promo-codes by latest received, expiration date or starred
To never miss the opportunity to save money on your next purchase, please visit www.lpsidekick.com for more information, screenshots, and FAQ's.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pg/LPSidekickApp
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/lpsidekickapp/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/LpSidekick
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lpsidekick-is-here-to-simplify-shopping-and-save-you-money-300620224.html
SOURCE LPSidekick
Share this article