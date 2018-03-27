"With the integration of commerce and mobile devices, there needed to be a place where people feel organized about their consumer lives and we have come up with a seamless solution," said Wendy Fraulo, founder, LPSidekick. "LPSidekick facilitates a stronger and mutually beneficial connection between retailers and consumers."

LPSidekick is unique from other shopping and coupon apps due to its personalized and streamlined layout and functionality. LPSidekick easily displays information, only for retailers selected by the user, to save money for use in-store and online. The app allows you to:

Organize promotions by each merchant

Easily toggle between specific promotions vs. all merchant emails

Add additional promotions, gift cards and loyalty program information

Sort all promo-codes by latest received, expiration date or starred

To never miss the opportunity to save money on your next purchase, please visit www.lpsidekick.com for more information, screenshots, and FAQ's.

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pg/LPSidekickApp

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/lpsidekickapp/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/LpSidekick

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lpsidekick-is-here-to-simplify-shopping-and-save-you-money-300620224.html

SOURCE LPSidekick