LPSN LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies LivePerson, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in LivePerson, Inc. ("LivePerson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LPSN) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of LivePerson investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) LivePerson failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) LivePerson's third quarter financial statements, ended in September 30, 2022 failed to disclose its subsidiary, WildHealth's, suspension of Medicare reimbursement; (3) as a result, LivePerson's fourth quarter 2022 revenue would be affected; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

