LQD Business Finance Launches Development of Bitcoin Business Lending Platform

Chicago-based commercial lender launches the development of first-ever loan service with Bitcoin as currency

First, LQD Business Finance will build upon the Provenance blockchain to make the process of documenting and packaging loans more efficient. "Bringing increased efficiency and accuracy to commercial lending at the core of LQD's DNA. Adding a blockchain to our existing tech-stack enables us to better achieve that goal," says LQD CEO George Souri.

Second, the company's platform will lend in Bitcoin. According to Souri, "Major players are now starting to see Bitcoin as a usable currency, and we see this trend continuing. LQD's platform will allow investors and business borrowers to benefit from this trend by creating a market in which private debt demand and Bitcoin holders can efficiently transact."

Currently, LQD Business Finance services the private debt market as an alternative lender with custom financing options. The company's advanced automation software and risk management systems allow for broad-based underwriting to provide loans at three times the speed of competitors.

"While LQD is involved in lending, what we really are is an inventions company looking to bring greater efficiency and accuracy to private debt markets. We see ourselves as the Amazon of private debt. So, our move to innovate in crypto-debt is a natural continuation of our core mission" says Souri.

About LQD Business Finance

LQD Business Finance is a Chicago-based, tech-enabled business lender that provides dynamic financing solutions to the lower middle market. Founded in 2015, LQD Business Finance delivers structured, flexible, and transparent financing options of up to $10M in 30 days or less. LQD Business Finance's transformative approach to lending offers custom-tailored solutions that are specific to the needs and goals of each customer with a focus on efficiency and long-term development.

