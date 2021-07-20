LQwD Appoints Strategic Expert Lightning Network Advisors

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Lightning Network focused company, LQwD Fintech Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: INLAF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lightning Network experts Joost Jager and Roy Sheinfeld as advisors to the Company, effective immediately.

Shone Anstey, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, "We are very excited to have Joost and Roy join our team at this very timely stage in LQwD's growth. They are both consummate professionals whose prudence and broad technical insight will be of great benefit to LQwD as we advance our business in the Lightning Network space."

Mr. Joost Jager is a Bitcoin and Lightning Infrastructure Engineer with a M.Sc. in Computer Science from Radboud University with a specialization in artificial intelligence. Mr. Jager has worked with San Francisco-based Lightning Labs as a lead developer and delivered multiple ground-breaking Lightning features such as hodl invoices, tlv records and probability-based routing. Currently Mr. Jager works with Bottlepay, where he provides Lightning Network expertise for the development of their European focused wallet solution.

Mr. Roy Sheinfeld is a software engineer and the co-founder and CEO of Breez Development Ltd., a privately held Tel Aviv based company that builds interfaces for the Lightning economy. The Breez App is a P2P Lightning Network interface where users can buy, sell, and pay for goods, services, and streaming content with a non-custodial, seamless, and open platform. Previously, he was the Co-founder and CTO of harmon.ie, a company building apps for the Digital Workplace, helping information workers professionals access and collaborate using a variety of leading cloud and on-premises services from Microsoft, IBM, Salesforce, and others.

About the Lightning Network

The Lightning Network is a solution to mass scaling the usage of Bitcoin for microtransactions globally, dramatically improving upon fees, as well as instant settlement times. The Lightning Network has experienced explosive growth in the past 90-days with node growth doubling and Lightning Network BTC capacity increasing 51.74%. Some well-known companies such as Jack Dorsey's Twitter and Square have expressed their enthusiasm to incorporate Lightning Network into their platforms.

About LQwD Fintech Corp.

LQwD is a Lightning Network focused company developing payment infrastructure and solutions. The Company's mission is to develop institutional grade services that support the Lightning Network and drive improved functionality, transaction capability, user adoption and utility and scaling Bitcoin. LQwD also holds Bitcoin as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels across the Lightning Network.

