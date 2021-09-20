LQwD Fintech Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 21

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightning Network focused company, LQwD Fintech Corp. (TSXV: LQWD), (OTCQB: LQWDF), announces that Shone Anstey, LQwD CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 21.

DATE: September 21, 2021

TIME: 4pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2YIjl0E

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About the Lightning Network

The Lightning Network is a solution to mass scaling the usage of Bitcoin for microtransactions globally, dramatically improving upon fees, as well as instant settlement times. The Lightning Network has experienced explosive growth in the past 90-days with node growth doubling and Lightning Network BTC capacity increasing 51.74%. Some well-known companies such as Jack Dorsey's Twitter and Square have expressed their enthusiasm to incorporate Lightning Network into their platforms.

About LQwD Fintech Corp.

LQwD is a Lightning Network focused company developing payment infrastructure and solutions. The Company's mission is to develop institutional grade services that support the Lightning Network and drive improved functionality, transaction capability, user adoption and utility and scaling Bitcoin. LQwD also holds Bitcoin as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels across the Lightning Network.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

http://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

