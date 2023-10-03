LQWD Technologies To Attend Pacific Bitcoin Conference 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - LQWD Technologies (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) a front-runner in Bitcoin Lightning Network solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the Pacific Bitcoin Conference 2023. This premier event is scheduled to take place in the Santa Monica, CA, on October 5-6.

Representing LQWD Technologies at the conference will be CEO Shone Anstey, who will be hosting a dedicated booth.

The Pacific Bitcoin Conference serves as a nexus for knowledge exchange and networking in the realm of Bitcoin and blockchain technologies.

Those interested in attending can find more information and purchase tickets on the official event website. To arrange a meeting with the LQWD Technologies team, please reach out to [email protected].

Website: www.lqwdtech.com
Twitter: @LQWDTech

