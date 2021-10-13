LQwD to Provide BIGG with Bitcoin Lightning Network Capability; LQwD Selects BIGG Digital Assets as Preferred Liquidity Partner and Compliance Software Provider

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LQwD Fintech Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic services agreement with Netcoins Inc. ("Netcoins"), a leading Canadian crypto trading platform and subsidiary of BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG") (CSE: BIGG).

Under the agreement, Netcoins will establish a node on the Bitcoin Lightning Network via LQwD's proprietary Lightning PaaS (Platform as a Service) software. This marks the first institutional grade Lightning payment channel for Netcoins and BIGG.

Netcoins will also serve as preferred liquidity provider for LQwD's wholly owned virtual currency platform, Coincurve.com. Additionally, BIGG's Blockchain Intelligence Group ( Blockchaingroup.io ), and Netcoins' affiliate, will provide Coincurve and LQwD's Lightning Network Platform with a suite of institutional and government grade compliance software, including BitRank® and QLUE™.

Mark Binns, BIGG's CEO, remarked, "As the only publicly owned and regulated crypto trading platform in Canada, becoming the liquidity partner for LQwD makes perfect sense. We can offer LQwD industry leading rates as an institutional customer, and bundle BitRank® and QLUE™ blockchain tech for a complete package. Correspondingly, we are thrilled to establish a node with LQwD on the fast-growing Lightning Network. "

Shone Anstey, CEO of LQwD, commented, "We are grateful to have a strong relationship with Netcoins and Blockchain Intelligence Group as we expand our footprint in the rapidly emerging Bitcoin Lightning Network. LQwD can now leverage BitRank® and QLUE™ for our AML needs and route crypto purchases for Coincurve.com and additional platforms through Netcoins, Canada's first publicly traded, licensed crypto trading platform. It also allows Netcoins to have an early mover advantage in the Canadian markets for handling instant deposits and withdrawals of Bitcoin via LQwD's Bitcoin Lightning Network platform."

About the Lightning Network

The Lightning Network is a solution to mass scaling the usage of Bitcoin for microtransactions globally, dramatically improving upon fees, as well as instant settlement times. The Lightning Network has experienced explosive growth in the past 90-days with node growth doubling and Lightning Network BTC capacity increasing 51.74%. Some well-known companies such as Jack Dorsey's Twitter and Square have expressed their enthusiasm to incorporate Lightning Network into their platforms.

About LQwD Fintech Corp.

LQwD is a Lightning Network focused company developing payment infrastructure and solutions. The Company's mission is to develop institutional grade services that support the Lightning Network and drive improved functionality, transaction capability, user adoption and utility and scaling Bitcoin. LQwD also holds Bitcoin as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels across the Lightning Network.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins ( netcoins.ca ) and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app .

Blockchain Intelligence Group is a global developer of blockchain technology building a secure future. Financial institutions and crypto companies depend on its technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. The crypto forensics technology was designed by investigators for investigators. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by leading financial institutions, crypto companies, Fintech, Regtech, law enforcement and regulators.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, LQwD, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE LQwD FinTech Corp.

Related Links

www.coronadoresourcesltd.com

