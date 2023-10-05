LQWD Unlocks Lightning Network Channel Growth Utilizing High-Impact AI Technology

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bitcoin Lightning Network Service Provider, LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company") announces that it is leveraging artificial intelligence ("AI") technology to optimize and automate the Company's Lightning Network channels for peak performance and efficiency.

After nine months of collecting data from LQWD's nodes throughout eighteen countries and combining TensorFlow Framework with Nvidia's AI technology, LQWD's team is capturing the significant potential of AI technology. Since implementing AI technology and Framework combined, the Company's LQWD-Canada node has increased its channels by 4500% and is now ranking amongst the top nodes on the entire Lightning Network.

LQWD's data driven models provide deep insights into the rapidly adopting Lightning Network, for channel openings, channel imbalances and rebalancing, and network fees. These invaluable insights enable the generation of intelligent software to prioritize efficient node management and to ultimately drive transaction growth.

LQWD's CEO, Shone Anstey, comments "With the integration of AI technology, LQWD solidifies its position as a trailblazer in the Bitcoin Lightning Network community. This advancement in operations has pushed the LQWD-Canada node to a top 5 ranking of nodes on the Lightning Network. We will continue to leverage AI-powered automation to promote transaction growth."

Real-time tracking of LQWD's nodes transaction volume and connection to our global routing nodes can be accessed on our website: https://lqwdtech.com/node-stats/.

About LQWD Technologies

LQWD is a Lightning Network Liquidity Provider focused on developing payment infrastructure and solutions accelerating the global mega trend of Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network. LQWD also owns Bitcoin that is used as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels on the Lightning Network.

