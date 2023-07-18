L&R Distributors Announces Death of Howard Heller

Jonathan J. Banegas, VP of Human Resources shares the following letter.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with a heavy heart that we pen this tribute to an esteemed member of the L&R community, Howard Heller, whose family informed us of his untimely departure late last week.

Howard's invaluable contributions and remarkable leadership stemmed from Allied Supply to L&R Distributors, in which he was considered one of the building blocks of our success today. His Relentless dedication and unwavering commitment not just supported a successful business, but also a nurturing environment that empowered every L&R employee during his tenure. Howard was not just a partner or a mentor to many, but a great person who instilled the values of integrity and community for all those he interacted with.

The loss of Howard Heller is felt deeply by the L&R Distributors family. Tweet this

Executive Chairperson, Marc Bodner, would like to state "Howie was an early builder of our business. His family goes back to the 1920's, working the streets of NYC. Howie was iconic in our industry, known for his knowledge and quick-witted ways, ready with a joke. Howie was one of my early mentors in business. This is a great loss to me personally, and the L&R family. May his family have the strength to get through this tough mourning period. Howie leaves behind his wife Elaine, two daughters and several grandchildren, all residing in Israel".

May Howard's family, please accept our deepest condolences. We share in your grief and extend our support during these trying times. Howard has touched many lives within the L&R community, and we will forever be grateful for his inspiring leadership.

In deepest sympathy,

Jonathan J. Banegas

Vice President of Human Resources

L&R Distributors, Inc.

88 35th St; 5th Floor

Brooklyn, NY 11232

O: 718-272-2100

www.lrdist.com

www.theLRway.com

SOURCE L&R Distributors