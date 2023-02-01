LRE & Companies and American Hospitality Services Reveal Select-Service Brands and Entertainment and Sports Complex Name for Mixed-Use Development Project in Roseville, CA

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LRE & Companies, a full spectrum real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services, Inc., a development and hotel management company acting as sponsor, operating partner, and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have revealed the featured hotel brands and the name of the sports and entertainment complex for Roseville Junction.

Hyatt House Roseville will be designed to welcome guests seeking spacious and well-equipped living accommodations for short- or long-terms stays.

The new mixed-use development project in Placer County, CA will be home to two select-service hotels: Caption by Hyatt Roseville and Hyatt House Roseville. Caption by Hyatt is Hyatt's new lifestyle brand that combines the design and comfort of an upscale, lifestyle-forward hotel with the flexibility of a select-service property, ideal for Roseville Junction. Caption by Hyatt Roseville is set to feature 122 guestrooms and suites, a fitness center, digital key access, meeting facilities, and Talk Shop, the reimagined hotel lobby experience that will feature an on-site F&B space, combining an all-day café, market and bar with a lounge, and social space for guests and locals. Hyatt House Roseville will be designed to welcome guests seeking spacious and well-equipped living accommodations for short- or long-terms stays. The hotel will feature 126 guestrooms, including studios and one-bedroom suites; public spaces, including H Bar, H Market, and Outdoor Commons; workout rooms; on-site laundry facilities; complimentary home-cooked breakfast; and a rooftop bar, the first of its kind in Roseville.

"We are grateful for Hyatt's trust in us and the opportunity to collaborate on projects that make a real difference in the community," said Akki Patel, CEO of LRE & Companies. "Their dedication to creating exceptional guest experiences matches our own, and we are proud to work alongside them on Caption by Hyatt Roseville and Hyatt House Roseville. We look forward to many more years working together and creating future success."

"Working with LRE & Companies on this hotel project has been a truly exceptional experience," said Nirav Shah, regional vice president of select service development at Hyatt. "We are focused on building personal relationships with our owners to ensure that together we can deliver the world-class product and service for which Hyatt is known. We are grateful for the team's dedication to excellence with these two Hyatt-branded hotels and look forward to a long and successful relationship with LRE & Companies. We can't wait to introduce the Caption by Hyatt and Hyatt House hotels to the Roseville community."

Named The Electric Pickle, the project's entertainment and sports complex will have a bocce ball court and 10 pickleball courts. It will also offer comfort food items such as wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, Mexico City-inspired tacos, burgers, and more. There will also be ordering apps where guests can place food and beverage orders from their phones and have their food delivered by food ambassadors moving throughout the property.

Roseville Junction will also have three restaurants, and an outdoor gathering space. The restaurants are currently under negotiation. To bring the community together in an outdoor gathering space through food and drink, Social Connection will offer a variety of food and beverage options, including Fieldwork Brewing Company, a well-known brewery in Northern California. LRE & Companies and American Hospitality Services are reviewing letters of intent from regional operators providing elevated F&B offerings. Social Connection will offer the most prominent outdoor gathering space for miles and be family and pet friendly to appeal to the small community. It will sit on more than 58,700 square feet.

"Our outdoor, European-style beer gardens are great community gathering spots," said Barry Braden, co-founder of Fieldwork Brewing Company. "All are family- and dog-friendly, all-season weather-ready, and fun casual environments where you can enjoy fresh beer produced at our Berkeley brewery. Many fans of Fieldwork have asked us for years to come out to Roseville, and the Roseville Junction Beer Garden is the perfect opportunity for us, with its central location adjacent to Westfield Galleria and VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa."

The site for Roseville Junction is 20 minutes north of Sacramento, CA, and adjacent to Highway 65 near Interstate 80, making it accessible to the entire Placer County region. It's also near new retail and shopping amenities, including Roseville Galleria in Roseville, CA, the second-largest mall in northern California. Roseville is also near many of the area's vineyards and wineries.

"With the right partners, Roseville Junction can completely transform a city of 135,000 people," said Rohit Ranchhod, president and CEO of American Hospitality Services. "Our vision allows Roseville and its neighbors to flourish and thrive along with Roseville Junction. We can build a stronger, more resilient region by coming together and sharing ideas, resources, and support."

