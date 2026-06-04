Proprietary AI-powered market intelligence and specialized advisory services mark a structural shift in how laundromat operators and institutional investors find and launch new laundromats.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LRE Advisors is the first laundromat advisory and intelligence firm. The company is bringing proprietary AI-powered market intelligence, geospatial analytics and integrated store launch services to a $7 billion U.S. sector.

Meet LRE - the first laundromat advisory and market intelligence firm Speed Speed Cody Milch, Head of Strategic Development, LRE Advisors Comprehensive site search & market analysis helps operators find top laundromat locations nationwide

While many adjacent sectors have professionalized and consolidated, the 90-year-old laundromat industry remains largely fragmented and has, until now, lacked the meaningful tools and analytics that mature investment markets take for granted. Most operators still source locations through an equipment distributor or real estate broker, relying on intuition and dated demographic data, with no single party accountable for the full process.

"Investors in this space are committing significant capital, but their approach to vetting the business or location hasn't improved much in decades," said Cody Milch, head of strategic development at LRE Advisors. "We built LRE to give laundromat investors the analytical depth and end-to-end support they need to confidently underwrite a site, structure a deal and bring a store to stabilization at an attractive return."

The platform's analytical engine draws on a national dataset of more than 30,000 U.S. laundromat locations to benchmark prospective sites across dozens of variables — among them trade-area economics, competitive analysis, foot traffic and mobility patterns, and co-tenancy dynamics.

LRE integrates all major components of laundromat investment through a single advisory relationship, the first for the industry. The company supports clients through site identification, market intelligence, financial modeling, equipment planning and procurement, financing, buildout support, marketing and post-launch operational guidance. Its model addresses a long-standing pain point for laundromat investors: how to effectively navigate a highly fragmented industry full of process and vendor gaps.

"It's not uncommon for our clients to move from site search to a newly built, cash-flowing store in roughly eight months. That kind of speed is tough to achieve on your own, or even with a broker," said Inessa Ramos, investor relations manager at LRE.

LRE's integrated service model compresses the timeline from site search to grand opening to roughly six to nine months, about half the typical pace. For multi-store operators planning expansion or new market entry, LRE provides granular location-level analysis and powerful competitive intelligence that would be impractical to build in-house. For institutional investors, family offices and private equity firms now entering the sector, the firm provides concierge-level guidance, structured due diligence, underwriting support and portfolio strategy to deploy capital systematically across markets.

Laundromats serve more than 40 million American households. Their relatively stable, recession-resistant cash flow has long attracted investors, and the asset class is now drawing growing institutional interest.

The launch comes amid a marked increase in sophisticated capital entering the sector. LRE has tracked a fivefold increase in institutional inquiries from Q2 2024 through Q4 2025, including family offices and private equity firms managing portfolios of service-based businesses. "To us, that's a meaningful signal that the professionalization of laundromat investment is underway, and LRE is leading this transformation," said Milch.

About LRE Advisors

LRE Advisors is the first and only laundromat-focused advisory and intelligence firm in the United States. LRE combines proprietary AI-powered analytics with integrated advisory services spanning site selection, market intelligence, financial modeling, equipment, financing and buildout support. The firm serves new investors, multi-store operators and institutional capital deploying into the laundromat sector. LRE is backed by 70 years of laundromat industry experience through its parent company, LaundryLux, a third-generation, family-owned national commercial laundry equipment manufacturer and distributor. For more information, visit LRE Advisors.

Media Contact:

Inessa Ramos, LRE Advisors | +1 (516) 371-4400 | [email protected]

SOURCE LRE Advisors