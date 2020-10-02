LRES Hires Molly Skipper as National Director of Commercial Valuation Strategy

"I am delighted to join the LRES family, and to be part of a team that has established itself as a leader in the commercial valuation sector. The product lineup offers real value to our customers, and I am looking forward to helping further refine and develop that platform. I am confident in the firm's ability to enrich existing operations, and achieve our short and long-term goals," said Ms. Skipper.

"Molly brings to LRES a deep understanding of commercial valuations and business development though her previous work at several large commercial appraisal firms. Her commitment to valuation is evident through community engagement, having served as a Board Member of the DC chapter of the Appraisal Institute, Mortgage Bankers Association, and the International Right of Way Association. We are elated to have Molly on the team and look forward to leveraging her many talents," states LRES President, Mark Johnson.

Ms. Skipper has worked in the commercial appraisal industry for more than seven years. Prior to focusing on commercial valuations, Ms. Skipper held roles in various industries in client relations, marketing, and business operations.

About LRES

Founded in 2001, LRES Corporation provides property valuations, REO asset management, HOA, and commercial trustee solutions for the mortgage and real estate industry.

At LRES, "We Hear You." Our team is committed to delivering superior service and customized, real-world solutions that help our clients effectively manage compliance and financial risks associated with property valuation and mortgage-related assets and drive profitability.

For the latest LRES information, visit the LRES Newsroom at www.lres.com/category/articles/ and register for email updates.

Contact Info:

Jill Haro, LRES, 714.520.5737

[email protected]

SOURCE LRES Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lres.com

